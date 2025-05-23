An Ace Hardware store is picture in this undated file photo. Memorial Day weekend will bring a a wave of retail sales at stores like Ace Hardware, REI, Home Depot and more.

Memorial Day this year is on May 26. The holiday is a time to reflect on and honor the sacrifices of fallen service members.

Alongside opportunities for solemn remembrance, the holiday weekend brings a wave of retail sales.

Here are the best Memorial Day deals to check out this weekend.

Memorial Day 2025 deals

ACE Hardware

ACE Hardware will continue its tradition of giving away 1 million American flags to customers over Memorial Day weekend, per USA Today.

The flags will be distributed while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations on Saturday.

REI Anniversary sale

Outdoor enthusiasts, REI is having what it describes as its “biggest sale of the year,” according to its website.

REI members can save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code: ANNIV2025. The sale is active now and will last through May 26.

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering Memorial Day deals from now through May 26. There are discounts posted on their website and sale items include plants, appliances and outdoor furniture.

J.Crew

Memorial Day offers a first taste of summer and means summer vacations are just around the corner.

J.Crew is offering up to 88% off on travel wear this weekend, per Travel and Leisure. Use the code “SALETIME” to curate your perfect destination wardrobe.

Lenovo

Need a new laptop? Lenovo is offering up to 59% off on laptops and accessories this Memorial Day. The sale is live now and includes free shipping.

Nectar Mattress

Nectar hybrid and memory foam mattresses are at a 50% discounted price now through Memorial Day, per USA Today.

Those who take advantage of the sale can also purchase a bedding bundle worth $599 for only $199.

Wayfair

Interested in updating your patio furniture or sprucing up your living room in time for summer? Wayfair is offering a Memorial Day clearance sale with discounts of up to 70% off, per the website. The sale is live now through May 28.

UNIQLO

Anyone who‘s interested in some fresh basics to add to their closet can check out UNIQLO this weekend. The brand is offering basics starting at $14.90. Many offers are available until May 29.

All Modern

Outdoor lighting, furniture, planters, rugs and everything else needed to create a picturesque BBQ setting can be found at the All Modern Memorial Day sale. Prices are up to 60% off.

Backcountry

Hikers, bikers and climbers can find outdoor gear and apparel at the Backcountry Memorial Day sale for up to 30% off, according to the store’s website. The offer is valid now through Monday.