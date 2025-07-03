Red lights illuminate Pennsylvania Avenue as the U.S. Capitol glows in the twilight, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012.

A 21-year-old congressional intern was shot and killed in Washington, D.C., Monday night

The shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m. Monday night, near the intersection of 7th and M Street, per ABC. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was one of three victims, along with an adult female and a 16-year-old male who were taken to local hospitals.

When police arrived on the scene the two other victims were conscious while Tarpinian-Jachym was found unconscious. He died early Tuesday in the hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

According to Fox News, the Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred when multiple individuals exited a car and started to fire at a group of people. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but that Tarpinian-Jachym was not among the intended victims.

Police have recovered the suspect vehicle but have not yet identified suspects.

Who was Eric Tarpinian-Jachym?

Tarpinian-Jachym worked as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., according to a statement from the congressman’s office, per Fox News.

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, May 30, 2023. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

The intern was studying finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He would have started his senior year this fall.

Estes released a statement about the death of Tarpinian-Jachym.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” the statement said, per Fox News. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

According to ABC, Tarpinian-Jachym’s hometown was Granby, Massachusetts.

Estes was elected to represent the Kansas 4th Congressional District in 2017, per ABC. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, Budget Committee, and Joint Economic Committee, and chairs the Social Security Subcommittee.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on X on Wednesday about the death of Tarpinian-Jachym saying it is “absolutely heartbreaking.”

“The interns on Capitol Hill are some of the most incredible young people you could ever hope to meet, and they are invaluable in our offices,” he wrote. “Please join me in praying for this young man’s family and the Estes office.”