One person, Corey Comperatore, died in the shooting. Two others were seriously injured.

Corey's wife and sister spoke out about the failures of the Secret Service.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvanias, the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting, spoke out against the actions of the Secret Service.

The shooting occurred on July 13, 2024, when 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks fired eight rounds from a rooftop, killing Comperatore and wounding three others, including President Donald Trump, per Fox News.

Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was 50 years old when he was shot and killed. His widow, Helen Comperatore, shared her thoughts on the Secret Service’s actions that day as well as reflections on a recent phone call with Trump.

What Helen Comperatore said about the shooting and her phone call with President Donald Trump

Helen Comperatore said the president called her after watching her recent interview with Fox News and vowed he would always be there for her, per Fox News. The widow also received a call from Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who told her he will meet with her to review the case.

The Secret Service has recently admitted to multiple failures that were made on the day of the shooting.

“We were all sitting ducks that day. Our blood is all over their hands. I am angry. I lost the love of my life,” Helen Comperatore said in the Fox News interview. She also demanded accountability from the Secret Service.

In her phone call with the president, she said Trump told her “the families affected that day will forever be connected because of the tragedy.”

The president also told her a comprehensive report about the assassination attempt will be compiled, but so far it is unknown when that will be made public.

Corey Comperatore’s sister condemns the actions of the Secret Service

CBS reported that Corey Comperatore’s sister also condemned “the Secret Service’s response as insufficient after it announced it suspended six people without pay or benefits.”

Kelly Comperatore Meeder said her family is “furious” at the lack of answers and accountability for the failures that led to the shooting that killed her brother.

“How does something like this happen and nobody is fired? Ten days to 42 days of suspension and they returned to their jobs. They returned to their jobs on restricted duty or limited duty. What does that mean?” Comperatore Meeder said, per CBS.

“They have my brother’s blood on their hands and they are able to return to work and go back to living their lives. It’s not fair. It isn’t fair. Our family is furious,” she added.