Police tape is seen outside a Walmart where multiple people were stabbed in a violent attack Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Traverse City, Mich.

Following the stabbing of 11 victims at a Walmart store near Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said in a press conference that what bystanders did to stop the knife-wielding man was “amazing.”

Video footage from citizens who witnessed the scene shows the suspect, Bradford James Gille, 42, being detained by multiple bystanders. One in particular was identified as Marine veteran Derrick Perry. In a video online, Perry is heard yelling at Gille, “Throw the knife now. Throw it away,” while pointing a gun at him.

Both Perry’s daughter and daughter-in-law commented on a Facebook post regarding Perry’s actions, referring to it as heroism, and expressed their pride in calling him family.

Shea also commended the people who stopped Gille.

“It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action,” he said during the press conference. “I mean, when you look at the collaboration that took place from the citizen involvement to all emergency services. ... It is unbelievable, and I think that speaks volumes for the community that we live in.”

Walmart employees and customers wait outside while law enforcement investigates the scene after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Jan-Michael Stump, Traverse City Record-Eagle via the Associated Press

The Walmart attack

On Saturday evening, Gille allegedly walked into the grocery store and stabbed 11 victims ages 29 to 70 using a folding knife with a 3½-inch cutting blade, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office.

The victims were transported to Munson Medical Center. On Sunday, the chief medical officer, Dr. Tom Schermerhorn said during the press conference that one victim has been released, while 10 remain in their care, with two in critical condition.

Gille faces one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Shea said that investigations are still underway, but that all attacks were captured via Walmart security footage to some extent and that Gille has a history of assault violations.

A motive has not yet been determined.