Monday, July 18, 2022 | 
Utah Education Police/Courts

USU student, flight instructor killed in June crash were spin training, report says

By  Ashley Imlay, KSL.com
An instructor and student with Utah State University’s aviation program who crashed in a Cessna 152 last month were spin training at the time, according to a preliminary report from federal investigators.

Screenshot, National Transportation Safety Board

An instructor and student with Utah State University’s aviation program who died after crashing in a Cessna 152 last month were spin training at the time, according to a preliminary report from federal investigators.

The plane crashed about 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of 2684 S. state Route 23, in the southwest part of Cache County near Mendon. Witnesses helped law enforcement and other first responders find the Cessna 152.

The USU aviation plane had two occupants, flight instructor Blake Shumway, 24, and aviation student Michael Carpenter, 25.

The National Transportation Safety Board report says the plane departed from Logan-Cache Airport and traveled to the aviation practice area just over 10 miles southwest of the airport. The plane flew in the area for about 30 minutes before the accident, according to the report.

"Surveillance video footage of the accident sequence was located and showed the airplane in a fully developed spin prior to impacting terrain," investigators said.

The airplane hit the ground in a nose-down attitude, the report states, with the propeller hub and blades still attached but the propeller flange separated. The nose landing gear was also collapsed and folded underneath the cabin seats, investigators said.

A potential cause of the crash has not yet been released.

The accident marked the third fatal crash to affect the USU Aviation Technology program in recent years.

