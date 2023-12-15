‘8 Passengers’ mom Ruby Franke to accept plea agreement in abuse case, lawyer says

A popular YouTube vlogger charged with six counts of felony child abuse is expected to accept a plea agreement in 5th District Court on Monday, her attorneys announced Friday.

Winward Law, which is representing Ruby Franke in the case, issued a statement Friday evening saying that it is working with the Washington County Attorney's Office on a deal and anticipates "resolving this matter quickly." It wasn't immediately clear what charges she may plead guilty to.

Her next hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in St. George's 5th District Court.

"During Ruby Franke's incarceration in Washington County jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions," the statement read, in part. "Ms. Franke is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration."

Franke, 41, of Springville, was charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, on Sept. 1, along with Jodi Nan Hildebrandt, 54, of Ivins. The charges were filed a day after both were arrested in Ivins following an investigation that began when a malnourished child who appeared to have had his hands bound ran to a neighboring home seeking help.

Officers reported finding a 10-year-old girl in Hildebrandt's Ivins home who also appeared to be malnourished. Four of Franke's children were taken into state protective custody after her arrest.

The case immediately drew national attention because of both of the women's notoriety. Franke is known for her YouTube channel "8 Passengers," which had millions of followers before it mysteriously went offline earlier this year. Hildebrandt founded a Utah-based mental and emotional healing company "Connexions Classroom," which says it helps people with addiction and mental health issues.

The statement Franke's lawyers issued Friday appears to indicate that she could testify against Hildebrandt. They add that Franke has recently started to reach out to family members to apologize.

Franke's husband filed for divorce last month as the court case has played out. Her lawyers acknowledged this on Friday, as well, saying that she "understands his anger and reasoning."

