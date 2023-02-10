Pleasant Grove man sent to prison for murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping her body in remote area

Brandon Zipperle was ordered Thursday to spend at least the next 15 years in prison and possibly the rest of his life, for shooting and killing his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son.

Zipperle, 29, of Pleasant Grove, as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty to murdering Brooklyn Tyree, 23, in May last year. After she was reported missing, her body was later found hidden in sagebrush and underneath a sleeping bag in Tooele County.

In exchange for Zipperle's plea, other charges in the case were dropped.

Tyree's family and friends said she had always wanted to be a mother and after her son Braxton was born, she was happier than ever. Braxton was 7 months old when she was killed on May 3, 2022.

Zipperle told 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch he is "utterly disgusted" with himself for his actions and recognizes he hurt his son by taking away both of his parents. He said he took the easy route to try to protect his son after being told methamphetamine was smoked around him, but his actions could have been avoided if he had learned to deal with emotions earlier.

"I let a moment of anger take a beautiful angel from this world," Zipperle said Thursday. "I've been a monster my whole life and now I'm just trying to be a human."

Zipperle admitted to shooting Tyree in an interview soon after he was taken into custody; police had seen footage of him with Tyree and their son leaving her Salt Lake apartment and found a shoe print matching his near her body.

On May 6, Zipperle sent a message to Tyree's family stating, "She was tired of her family n taking care of Braxton she left em w me n left n y'all will never see my son again," according to Rocky Anderson, a friend of Tyree's family who criticized the initial response from police when Tyree went missing. When the family then asked where Tyree was, Zipperle allegedly replied, "Don't know n don't care anymore."

Remembering Brooklyn Tyree

A cousin, aunt, uncle, sister and friend of Tyree told the judge about her life at the sentencing hearing. Each spoke about how happy being a mother made her, and how much she cared for her son.

"You've never seen anybody so happy in your life as Brooklyn with that baby. He should have his mother," said Tyree's aunt, Sharon Ewer.

She said Tyree spent some time in homeless shelters and always gave what she had to others who needed it, not forgetting the help that had been given to her. Ewer said Tyree worked hard to get away from Zipperle multiple times.

Tyree's oldest sister, Deanna Tyree, who is Braxton's current guardian, said her sister had the kindest heart — and now the family is living their worst fears. She said most days the pain is unbearable.

"Brooklyn wanted nothing more than to be a mother, and that is the cruelest thing that was taken away from her, that she was taken away from Braxton. He deserves so much more than that," she said.

Deanna Tyree said they are fearful that if Zipperle is ever free, they will not be safe. She said it hurts to know Braxton will have to know what his father did.

"I just hope that through all this, Braxton will grow, be strong, know he is loved," she said.

Case outcome

Welch sentenced Zipperle to between 15 years and life in prison for murder, a first-degree felony, and ordered him to pay $3,593 to Deanna Tyree and $7,000 to the Office for Victims of Crime.

The judge said she recognizes she can't take away hurt or give peace to Tyree's family, but she can provide some justice. She said she hopes Zipperle continues to work on himself and show respect for Tyree's life.

He has previous theft and assault convictions, and was on probation at the time of the murder.

Defense attorney Jonathan Nish said Zipperle took responsibility from the start, and did not have any intention to avoid that. He said conversations with him led to Zipperle asking questions about his son, questions Nish could not answer. He said one of the tragedies in this case is Zipperle missing out on a relationship with his son, whom he will not have contact with at least until Braxton turns 18.

"It's tragedy for everybody, there are no winners," Nish said.

Exactly how long Zipperle stays in prison will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Zipperle's fiance, Elizabeth Ludwig, was also arrested and accused of helping hide the victim's body and pawning the gun Zipperle had used. She is charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and her next hearing is set for March 14.

