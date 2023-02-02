The four-year wait is over — Beyoncé is finally going on tour.

The singer first announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Wednesday in an Instagram post. She will kick it off in Stockholm, travel across Europe and North America then wrap it up in New Orleans in September.

The tour will skip Salt Lake City but will stop in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The last time Beyoncé went on tour was 2018, with her husband, Jay-z. Her last solo tour was “The Formation World Tour” in 2016, according to CBS.

Tickets will go on sale Monday on Ticketmaster, with an exclusive presale for registered BeyHive members and Citi cardholders, per Beyoncé’s website.

Fans may be wondering if Ticketmaster can redeem itself after its debacle with Taylor Swift and her fans for the “Eras Tour.”

Back in November, many Swifties were left empty-handed after hours of waiting in queues for tickets, triggering a furious response from Swift and even a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Ticketmaster’s monopoly over ticket-selling platforms.

The company published a blog post on Wednesday with instructions on how to get tickets for the tour.

Ticketmaster says its Verified Fan registration is intended to “to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans,” which were two roadblocks Swift fans complained about. However, it will be using the same “lottery-style process” for giving out access codes.