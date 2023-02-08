Man’s arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident

A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.

Deputy Chief David Reed said the man was wearing a coat when he reached into a piece of equipment. His coat got caught, throwing his arm into the machinery and partially amputating his arm.

The man's coworkers called 911 and Weber fire responded. A paramedic ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Reed said he did not know if the limb was saved. The identity of the man has not been released.

Ogden Valley's Trappist monastery, which was established in 1947, closed in 2017 but its open land was preserved in a trust.

