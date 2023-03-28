2 killed, 1 critically injured in multivehicle crash near Willard Bay

At least two people were killed and one person was critically injured in a multivehicle crash on I-15 near Willard Bay on Monday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved multiple vehicles — including several semitrucks — in the northbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said there was a prior incident near Willard that was causing traffic to slow down. A few miles south of that incident, a semitruck rear-ended a car, pushing the car forward into a van and two other semitrucks.

The driver of the first semitruck and the driver of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Roden said.

Northbound I-15 was closed near South Willard and traffic was diverted for drivers to reenter the freeway north of Willard. The freeway reopened at 5:40 p.m. but major delays remainED on I-15 and lanes heading north on Highway 89.

Investigators haven't released further details about the crash.

