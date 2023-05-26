Murray man dies after falling while climbing in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Unified police identified 25-year-old Ephraim Cook of Murray as the man who died after falling an estimated 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday.

At 12:22 p.m., Unified police received a call from the man's girlfriend. She said the man was climbing Outside Corner in the canyon when he fell. He was deceased when police arrived.

Cook, who police initially identified as age 26, was wearing the proper safety equipment, according to police. The cause of his fall is currently unknown.

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko

