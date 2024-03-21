Suncorp Stadium general manager Alan Graham, left, and Queensland state Premier Steven Miles stand in front of the stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on March 18, 2024. Brisbane Olympics organizers have scrapped plans to demolish and rebuild an iconic cricket ground as the centerpiece of the 2032 Games while also rejecting a review panel's recommendation for a new stadium in city parklands.

It’s been three years since the International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step of naming Brisbane, Australia, the host of the 2032 Summer Games so far ahead of the expected timeline that other potential sites hadn’t even put together bids.

This week, a TV news report out of Queensland claimed government officials looked at returning the Olympics amid controversy over plans for a costly new stadium. After being told giving up the Games would cost at least $330 million in U.S. dollars, plus the loss of $2 billion in federal funding, the report said the Australian state rejected the idea.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Premier Steven Miles denied that discussion took place, saying the state “government never sought advice about cancelling the Games. We’ve always said Queensland would deliver a great Games — not once did the government ever have the intention to cancel the Games,” according to the Telegraph.

What was decided, the spokeswoman said, was “not to spend $3.4 billion (nearly $2 billion in U.S. dollars) on a new stadium.”

IOC President Thomas Bach also dismissed the report.

“This is mere speculation; all the actors have made it very clear there was no mention of this in any of the conversations or planning they had, so this was some kind of fake news apparently,” the top IOC leader told reporters Wednesday during a virtual news conference.

Bach also said he did “not have at this moment, major concern” about Brisbane not going ahead with plans for a massive new stadium, noting that Brisbane’s bid did not include any new venues and that the IOC policy known as Olympic Agenda 2020 calls for hosts to use only existing or temporary venues.

“At this moment in time, I think we are all aligned with these principles,” Bach said.

Back in 2021, the decision to name Brisbane the “preferred host” for 2032 was criticized as “the least transparent bid decision the IOC has ever made” by Robert Livingstone, producer of the Toronto-based Gamesbids.com. Livingstone recently tweeted “there is too much at stake for both #Brisbane2032 organizers and the IOC to let this fall apart. But expect a rocky 8 years ahead.”

Spectators make their way home from a cricket test match between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on Nov. 10, 2012. Brisbane Olympics organizers have been advised to consider building a new stadium on a greenfield site near the city's downtown and scrap plans to demolish and rebuild a century-old cricket stadium as the centerpiece for the 2032 Games. | Tertius Pickard

At the time, Salt Lake City’s bid to host either the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games was underway. It wasn’t until late last year that the IOC advanced Salt Lake City to “preferred host” status for 2034, along with France’s French Alps bid for 2030. A final vote on the sites for the upcoming Winter Games is expected in July.

Recently, IOC officials made it clear that proposed new multibillion-dollar baseball and hockey facilities for Salt Lake City shouldn’t be tied to hosting another Olympic even though the venues are to be built only if Utah’s efforts to attract major league teams to the state are successful and have been discussed as potential sites for Olympic events.

Utah’s Olympic bid relies on reusing facilities from the 2002 Winter Games, with the $2.45 billion price tag for hosting another Winter Games coming from private sources, largely the sale of sponsorships, broadcast rights and tickets. and the federal government providing security, as it does for the Super Bowl and other major events.