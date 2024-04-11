An artist rendering of the future Golden Spike State Monument, which will be located in Brigham City.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson welcomed Karen and Scott Keller to the Gold Room in the Utah Capitol Thursday for a ceremonial signing of the golden spike resolution.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Scott D. Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Rep. Thomas W. Peterson, R-Brigham City, approved the creation of the Golden Spike State Monument and indicated that Box Elder County would partner with Brigham City to maintain the property.

The monument will become part of Utah’s state parks system and includes the installation of a 43-foot golden spike sculpture. Earlier this year, Douwe Blumberg’s piece of art traveled across the country from Kentucky to the steps of the Beehive State’s capitol building.

The golden spike monument is a testament to the diverse coalition of railroad workers who came together to build the transcontinental railroad. Workers from Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads each worked on legs of the railroad and, when they met together in Promontory Summit, they drove a ceremonial spike through the ground known as the golden spike.

At the ceremonial signing, Henderson said, “We’re so thrilled to have it represent what Utah did in the past — and not just Utah, but so many nations, so many people.” She added that what she loved about it was how it portrayed the unity of the East and West coasts.

Henderson recalled when the golden spike monument arrived at the Utah Capitol building. She was working in her office and looked down and saw “an incredible piece of art.”

“Utah is the Crossroads of the West and the connector of the nation!” Gov. Spencer Cox wrote in a social media post. “The new Golden Spike State Monument represents Utah’s unique place in history and celebrates the people who labored to create the Transcontinental Railroad. Thank you to the Legislature, Brigham City officials, Doug Foxley and the Golden Spike Foundation for making this monument a reality.”

Sandall added that his family farm is around a mile away from the site on Promontory Summit. He recounted when the visitors center was originally built and also when the 150th anniversary was celebrated. He called it “an honor and a privilege” to mark this history.

Foxley announced that the visitors center of the monument will bear the name of the Keller family, who made a $1.5 million donation to make this monument possible.

Karen Keller said it was a fun and meaningful experience to fly to Kentucky to accept the monument and work together to commemorate its history. She mentioned that she loved being able to bring her grandchildren to see the monument. Scott Keller added that the monument is bringing people together and it acknowledges the difficult work people had to do in order to build the railroad. “It’s enhancing efficiencies, whether it be for interstate commerce or the transportation of people,” Keller said about the railroad.