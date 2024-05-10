The "Wedding of the Rails" took place at Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869.

Deseret News archives are filled with reporting from all angles of the driving of the golden spike in Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

After all, the Deseret News was there. The newspaper covered the event in 1869, even publishing a “programme” of the day’s events.

According to coverage through the years, speakers included the sixth governor of the Utah Territory Charles Durkee, Promontory Mayor D.H. Wells and two judges.

The events were reflected in another almost-full page article the next day.

Even in the last year, the historic “Wedding of the Rails” moment in northern Utah has made headlines with the new golden spike monument, to be established in Brigham City.

“The golden spike is here! And is 43 feet tall”

“Government officials, philanthropists celebrate the golden spike”

So, on the 155th anniversary of the historic day, we share great work through the years.

