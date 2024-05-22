Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser is pictured in this undated photo. A Georgia-based nonprofit that honors fallen soldiers and police officers sent scripture-inscribed dog tags and pendants to the colleagues and family of Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a semitruck.

A Georgia-based nonprofit that honors fallen soldiers and police officers sent scripture-inscribed dog tags and pendants to the colleagues and family of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a semitruck.

Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Santaquin Police Department for Hooser’s partner and the officers who served closely with him, as well as scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklaces for his family.

“It is tragic that this deputy and his family sacrificed so much. We salute their courageous and selfless commitments to service and sacrifice,” retired U.S. Army Col. David Dodd, who heads the organization, said in a press release.

Hooser, 50, died May 5 while assisting a Utah Highway Patrol trooper with a traffic stop involving a semitruck and 53-foot trailer. Police say the semi driver intentionally rammed into both his police car and the trooper’s vehicle and also hit Hooser.

“The suspect made a U-turn abruptly, deliberately hitting officers and intentionally hitting both vehicles. He also struck the Santaquin officer, causing fatal injuries,” Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said earlier.

The suspected driver, Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, was arrested a few hours later in Vernal after allegedly stealing another semitruck and two other vehicles. Jayne, of Garrett, Indiana, faces nine felony charges, including aggravated murder.

What the scriptures say

Dodd said the turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much.

“In these days when so many are publicly attacking, criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we remain resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them and they are never alone,” he said.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag designed with one stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Dodd founded Point 27 to honor members of the military, fallen members of the military and their families. At the request of the law enforcement community in 2016, he expanded to include gifts for law enforcement officers.

Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 says it has given out more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed dog tags to members of the military, first responders and law enforcement officers, and families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families of fallen military members.