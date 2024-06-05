Ukrainian refugee Vova Alleksieieva holds his hands up to volunteer Natasha Takhmazova, also from Ukraine, through a train window at the Krakow Glowny train station as he waits for his train to leave for Berlin in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Takhmazova is Ukrainian, helping to translate for English-speaking volunteers and Ukrainian refugees.

Deseret News photographer Kristin Murphy was awarded the Utah News Photographers Association prestigious Photographer of the Year award for, alongside a wide array of other photos, her coverage of one Ukrainian family’s journey of finding a new home in Utah.

“It was remarkable work and the recognition is incredibly deserving,” Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks said. “Sometimes it is the quiet moments in difficult circumstances that provide the most compelling images. Kristin is marvelous at this.”

Former Deseret News photographer Spenser Heaps was awarded second place in the category.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Murphy, with reporter Kyle Dunphey, traveled to the border of Ukraine in Poland and surrounding countries to view the impact of the refugee crisis.

Murphy’s photos can be seen in several stories covering the refugee crisis in Ukraine. Read some of those stories below:

Judges Patrick Breen and Rob Schumacher of the Arizona Republic were complimentary of Murphy’s work.

“The Ukrainian Refugees story takes you on a journey with the Karnaukh family leaving their home in Ukraine to resettle in Utah,” the judges wrote. “This picture story has meaningful moments of refugees fleeing the Russian war. The overall portfolio presentation was nearly perfect with properly cropped images, tightly edited, with in-depth captions.”

See some of the powerful winning photos below: