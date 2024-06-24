Utah is on the cusp of an unprecedented Republican primary Election Day on Tuesday, June 25.
Two of Utah’s federal lawmakers, Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis, have chosen not to run for reelection — with Romney bowing out after one term in the U.S. Senate and Curtis making a bid for Romney’s seat after 7 years in the U.S. House.
Their respective decisions left the makeup of Utah’s federal delegation up in the air as over 20 Republican candidates filed to run for the now-open Senate and 3rd Congressional district seats. The field was narrowed to four candidates for the U.S. Senate and five candidates for the 3rd District during the state GOP nominating convention on April 27.
But even with the condensed competition, the Beehive State has never seen such crowded congressional primary ballots.
“This is the first time that we have had four candidates on the primary ballot for the United States Senate,” said Jason Perry, the director of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics. “Which means that we could see someone winning that primary with a fairly small percentage of the vote.”
Perry’s prediction about the four-person Senate race is even more appropriate for the 3rd District House race where five Congressional hopefuls are competing to snag a small plurality of Republican votes.
Need help getting familiar with Utah’s two open races? The Deseret News interviewed all nine candidates about their reason for running and their top policy focuses.
We’ve also reported on the issues, endorsements and candidates of Utah’s other statewide and congressional races, including the race between Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and state Rep. Phil Lyman, and the 3rd Congressional District race between Rep. Celeste Maloy — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — and Colby Jenkins — endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee.
Here’s a guide to our coverage.
U.S. Senate race (open seat)
- Candidate profiles
- Rep. John Curtis wants to heal a climate of distrust in the Senate
- Trent Staggs says 'America First' Republicans will leave Ukraine, close border — that is, if they control Congress and White House
- Former House speaker Brad Wilson wants to 'make Washington more like Utah'
- How businessman Jason Walton's loss launched him on a political mission
- Utah Debate Commission debate
- GOP Senate candidates come after Curtis in debate
- The day after: Rep. Curtis responds to Staggs stock accusation from Senate debate
- Issues and endorsements
- 'This is affecting every Utahn every day': GOP Senate candidates outline position on border, immigration
- We sat down with 7 Republican voters to talk about their choice to replace Mitt Romney. Here's what they said
- Trent Staggs sweeps Utah GOP convention after Trump endorsement to replace Sen. Mitt Romney
- Trump's kingmaker status is being put to the test with his Utah Senate endorsement
Utah gubernatorial race
- Utah Debate Commission debate
- Issues and endorsements
Utah attorney general race (open seat)
- Utah Debate Commission debate
- Issues and endorsements
- GOP convention: AG candidates Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry advance to primary election
- Republican Utah attorney general candidates differentiate themselves at forum
- We asked Utah Attorney General candidates how they would restore trust in the office. Here are their answers
- Utah attorney general candidates on social media, public lands and accountability
1st Congressional District race
- Utah Debate Commission debate
2nd Congressional District race
- Utah Debate Commission debate
- Issues and endorsements
- Colby Jenkins, endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee, beats Rep. Celeste Maloy at Utah GOP convention. But both advance to primary
- Maloy's opponent explains how he ended up with Lee's endorsement
- Sen. Rand Paul endorses Colby Jenkins in his run against Rep. Celeste Maloy
- House delegation circles the wagon around Rep. Maloy
- Trump endorses Rep. Celeste Maloy for reelection in Utah's 2nd Congressional District
- Glenn Beck explains why Sen. Lee and Trump fall on opposite sides of Utah, Virginia endorsements
3rd Congressional District race (open seat)
- Candidate profiles
- 3rd Congressional District candidate Stewart Peay explains his support for Ukraine military aid
- John 'Frugal' Dougall is running for Congress to make the GOP the party of ideas again
- Roosevelt Mayor JR Bird running for Congress to retake control of American energy
- Case Lawrence wants to disrupt Congress with ... optimism
- Dr. Mike Kennedy has diagnosed Washington, D.C., and is ready with a treatment
- Utah Debate Commission debate
- Issues and endorsements
- State Sen. Mike Kennedy wins 3rd Congressional District GOP nomination after 6 rounds of voting
- Sen. Mitt Romney endorses 3rd Congressional District candidate Stewart Peay
- Jimmer Fredette, other BYU sports stars, endorse 3rd District Congressional candidate Case Lawrence
- Sen. Lee endorses Mike Kennedy in 3rd Congressional District race
Rep. Burgess Owens of the 4th Congressional District advances to the general election unopposed.
Ballots were sent out to active registered Republican voters between June 4 and June 18. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day — by the end of the day on Monday. Mail-in ballots may also be deposited in drop boxes or at any in-personal vote center by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can also vote in-person on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. A valid ID is required. You can find out where, when and how to vote in your area by visiting this page on the Vote.Utah.gov website.
The winners of Tuesday’s primary elections will face Democratic and third-party nominees in the general election on Nov. 5.