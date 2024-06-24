Timothy Schorzman, Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office elections asset manager, tabs primary election ballot envelopes to expose signatures at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Utah is on the cusp of an unprecedented Republican primary Election Day on Tuesday, June 25.

Two of Utah’s federal lawmakers, Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis, have chosen not to run for reelection — with Romney bowing out after one term in the U.S. Senate and Curtis making a bid for Romney’s seat after 7 years in the U.S. House.

Their respective decisions left the makeup of Utah’s federal delegation up in the air as over 20 Republican candidates filed to run for the now-open Senate and 3rd Congressional district seats. The field was narrowed to four candidates for the U.S. Senate and five candidates for the 3rd District during the state GOP nominating convention on April 27.

But even with the condensed competition, the Beehive State has never seen such crowded congressional primary ballots.

“This is the first time that we have had four candidates on the primary ballot for the United States Senate,” said Jason Perry, the director of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics. “Which means that we could see someone winning that primary with a fairly small percentage of the vote.”

Perry’s prediction about the four-person Senate race is even more appropriate for the 3rd District House race where five Congressional hopefuls are competing to snag a small plurality of Republican votes.

Need help getting familiar with Utah’s two open races? The Deseret News interviewed all nine candidates about their reason for running and their top policy focuses.

We’ve also reported on the issues, endorsements and candidates of Utah’s other statewide and congressional races, including the race between Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and state Rep. Phil Lyman, and the 3rd Congressional District race between Rep. Celeste Maloy — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — and Colby Jenkins — endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee.

Here’s a guide to our coverage.

Rep. Burgess Owens of the 4th Congressional District advances to the general election unopposed.

Ballots were sent out to active registered Republican voters between June 4 and June 18. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day — by the end of the day on Monday. Mail-in ballots may also be deposited in drop boxes or at any in-personal vote center by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can also vote in-person on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. A valid ID is required. You can find out where, when and how to vote in your area by visiting this page on the Vote.Utah.gov website.

The winners of Tuesday’s primary elections will face Democratic and third-party nominees in the general election on Nov. 5.