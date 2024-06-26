The front page of the Deseret News on June 26, 1948, as the Borgstrom brothers from northern Utah are laid to rest.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

All who serve in the military deserve our sincere gratitude.

Those families who have wonderful traditions of military service are to be honored.

And those who have felt the pain of losing a family member in battle should be revered forever. They are referred to as Gold Star families.

On June 26, 1948, the bodies of four siblings who died in World War II were laid to rest at the same service in Tremonton, Box Elder County.

“Gen. Mark W. Clark, on behalf of a grateful but mourning nation, today paid high tribute to the sacrifices of the four Borgstrom brothers — who are home to rest in death,” read the news article.

“These four boys — LeRoy, Clyde, Rolon and Rulon — symbolize the spirit of sacrifice evidenced on land, on the sea and in the air by millions of American fighting men — the living as well as those now down,” said Clark. “... To the belongs a page in history, a page of courage and strength that will forever read and re-read by their fellow citizens.”

Utah Gov. Herbert Maw, President George Albert Smith of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Clark spoke at the funeral, which was attended by Maj. Gen. LeRoy Hunt and Brig. Gen. Ned Schramm.

It had taken four years for the siblings to reunited. The sons of Alben and Gunda Borgstrom of Thatcher had been killed in action over a six-month period in 1944.

Clyde Eugene was 28 when he died on March 17, 1944, in Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.

LeRoy Elmer was 30 when he died on June 22, 1944, in Italy.

Rolon Day was just 19 when he died on Aug. 8, 1944, in Yaxham, England. His twin, Rulon Jay, died on Aug. 25, 1944, in France.

The young men represented the Army, Army Air Forces and Marines. Their bodies were reportedly returned by American Graces Registration Services.

According to reports, at the funeral, the boys were posthumously awarded three Bronze Star Medals, one Air Medal and one Good Conduct Medal. They were noted as the only “four-star Gold Star family on record in World War II.” Research shows five sons of the Sullivan family of Iowa were killed in World War II aboard the U.S. ship Juneau, the only five-star Gold Star family.

“Everybody has been so wonderful to us,” the boys’ mother said. “I am so terribly grateful yet hardly know how to express it.”

A page of the Deseret News in 1948 covering the funeral of the four Borgstrom brothers.

