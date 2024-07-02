Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee in Washington on Sept. 13, 2023. A Utah judge dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against Ballard.

A Utah judge on Thursday dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard.

The suit was filed by Jordana Bree Righter, a former Marine and licensed clinical social worker. Utah 3rd District Judge Kristine Johnson issued the order dismissing the suit.

“For the foregoing reasons, the Complaint as to OUR and Ballard is dismissed with prejudice because Righter’s claims are precluded by the release contained in paragraph 7.2 of the agreement,” said the order. “Alternatively, Righter’s claims against OUR and Ballard for Conspiracy, Negligence and Premises Liability are dismissed without prejudice, as is Righter’s claim against Ballard for Fraud.”

The term dismissed with prejudice means it cannot be refiled, while dismissed without prejudice means it can. Ballard denied wrongdoing from the onset.

Righter’s claims against OUR and Ballard for conspiracy, negligence and premises liability as well as Righter’s claim against Ballard for fraud were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be filed again.

There are four other lawsuits filed against Ballard that are still making their way in the court system.

In the suit, Righter alleged she sustained an orbital blow fracture during an OUR cosplay training. She had claimed Ballard was present at the training, but refused to call emergency services.

Righter had alleged she was sexually touched under false pretenses by another man named Matthew Cooper. She alleged Ballard “attempted to goad Cooper to be more sexually aggressive” with her.

The judge found a liability agreement that Righter signed barred her from being able to file the suit.

The court ruled that the allegations made about the sexual touching under false pretenses “do not rise to the level of criminal conduct.”

The order dismissing the lawsuit said the suit filed by Righter “does not specify if or how OUR had a meeting of the minds with Ballard, Cooper or others regarding using the ruse as a ploy to further sexual misconduct or sexual assault or battery.” The court ruled that Righter has not pled facts to show this meeting occurred as it’s required for a claim of civil conspiracy.

In a statement to the Deseret News, Ballard said “this case was based on vague allegations with no supporting facts and I’m grateful that the court recognized that.”

Ballard continued, “The claims against us and our work generated a lot of media attention without real scrutiny and had a devastating impact on anti-trafficking operations, but they are finally being seen for what they are — unfounded.”

Righter’s attorney Suzette Rasmussen said in a statement to the Deseret News, “While our client is disappointed, all legal options are being explored to assure that Ms. Righter obtains justice.”

There are four other lawsuits naming Ballard as a defendant.

Ballard has previously issued statements denying the allegations.