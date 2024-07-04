At least one person was seriously injured when fireworks were shot into the crowd at Stadium of Fire in Provo on Thursday.

Videos recorded from the stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium show several errant fireworks fly into the stands just as the jet flyover was being introduced at the annual America's Freedom Festival fireworks show and concert on Independence Day. State troopers and Provo police told KSL multiple people in the east section of stands were struck, including one person who was hit in the face and seriously hurt.

That person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Soon after the fireworks landed in the stands, hundreds of people began yelling and waving their arms to call for medical attention for those who were struck. The show was briefly paused while responders attended to the injured.

More information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.