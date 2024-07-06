Meredith Sherwood and her daughter June Sherwood, 3, test the temperature of a slide on a hot summer day at Brookeside Park in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The summer heat is great for dipping in the pool and eating a snow cone, but the heat can also quickly add danger during outdoor recreation.

University of Utah Health's burn center and Salt Lake fire officials gathered Tuesday at Sunnyside Park to address common heat-related dangers families face during the hottest months of the year.

Burn center director Dr. Giavonni Lewis said about a third of burn injuries are children and in the summer, 60% of burns are from fireworks and fire-related activities. Common burn injuries in children are caused by contact with hot surfaces.

Burn surgeon Dr. Christopher LaChapelle said the burn center sees an increase in burns between July 4 and 24, and there has already been an uptick this week in burn injuries.

"It's important to note that most burn injuries, almost all burn injuries, are preventable," he said.

LaChappelle said if someone gets burned, the first step is to remove the individual from the hot surface or put out the fire, and cool the area with water. Then visit a hospital for further treatment or call the burn center for advice.

What to watch out for

Hot surfaces

Being aware of the risks associated with hot surfaces can help parents keep their kids safe and prevent unnecessary injuries.

Commonly touched surfaces on playgrounds or at splash pads can heat up enough to potentially cause serious burns, especially for children, Lewis said. Many playground surfaces and features can reach well over 100 degrees in the sun.

Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff measures the temperature of a slide during a press conference at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The slide surface measured 97 degrees when air temperature was 71 degrees. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salt Lake Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff gave a live demonstration using a temperature gauge to show how hot outdoor surfaces can get. A red plastic slide was already 97 degrees hot just after 10 a.m. when it was only 71 degrees outside. A metal table was already reaching 102 degrees at the same time.

“The temperature on the playground equipment is going to be much hotter than what you are experiencing just outside,” Hancuff said. The temperature exponentially increases and in 90-degree weather, surfaces can be up to 50 degrees hotter than the air, he added.

LaChappelle said parents should also watch out for hot surfaces in the car such as seat belts and leather seats. He suggested people use the back of their hand to check temperatures before letting a kid get inside. He said it’s important for kids to wear shoes while on the playground and even though it is hot, it’s safer for kids to have pants on.

Lewis and LaChappelle suggested being proactive in checking temperatures before letting kids near them, using close supervision of children and wearing protective materials like sunscreen, clothing and shoes, will help prevent a lot of the common injuries the burn center sees.

Outdoor grills

When it's warm outside, the dads go out to grill. But with hot and dry conditions, outdoor grills can quickly turn into a significant fire hazard.

"During the month of July, that's the highest percentage of fires that we see due to barbecue use," Hancuff said.

Hancuff said all barbecue users should ensure kids and pets stay at least 3 feet away from any grill. All grills should be placed far away from homes or anything else flammable.

Those with propane grills should ensure the tank and hoses aren't leaking and regularly clean the grill so grease doesn't reignite. Charcoal grillers should let the coals cool completely before they dispose of them and make sure lighter fluid isn't added after coals have already ignited.

If a fire does start, Hancuff said to close the lid, turn off the grill if you can safely, then move the grill away from structures and call 911.

Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff measures the temperature of a picnic table a press conference at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The metal table surface measured 102 degrees when air temperature was 71 degrees. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Fireworks

Fireworks also cause great fire risk, but officials said you can enjoy them safely by being aware of surroundings and knowing the rules and regulations of firework use.

Hancuff said it's important to check the restrictions on where fireworks can be lit and to not light fireworks near large fields or other combustibles. He also said to pay attention to wind if using aerial devices and ensure the fireworks being used are legal in Utah.

Children should not be lighting fireworks and should be supervised while using sparklers which can remain hot even after they burn out. People should not use fireworks when impaired with alcohol or drugs.

Fireworks should be discarded responsibly to prevent garbage fires by soaking in water for up to three hours before being placed in trash. Hancuff said to never try to relight a firework that didn't ignite and to not handle any fireworks when trying to light them.

"Recreate and celebrate responsibly," he said, adding that he wants people to have fun but also be safe.

Most importantly, Hancuff said you should always have water around anytime there is an open flame and no fires should be left unattended.