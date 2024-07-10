Cpt. Colter Bowman is reunited with his dog, Cinder, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. A new ranking named Utah one of the healthiest states in the U.S. for dogs.

Utah isn’t just a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. It turns out the Beehive State is more compatible with its four-legged companions than most. A new ranking named Utah one of the healthiest states in the U.S. for dogs.

Why is Utah considered one of the best states to have a dog?

According to a research study by Showsight Magazine, Utah demonstrates a commitment to canine well-being through addressing factors ranging from air quality to disease control. Utah is renowned for its national parks and diverse climates, from the southern heat to the northern snow, making it a dog’s dream destination.

Air quality and climate

Utah, despite its strengths in other areas, falls short in air quality compared to the other top 10 healthiest U.S states for dogs. According to IQAir, Utah’s air quality index score is 56, which categorizes it as moderate, placing it in the yellow zone. According to the Showsight Magazine study, Alaska’s air quality index number is 29.1, ranking it as the top state for dog health in the U.S.

Utah has one of the most diverse climates in the world. From its southern deserts to snow-capped mountains, Utah’s landscapes cater to various dog breeds.

Water quality

According to the Showsight Magazine study, Utah has sufficient lakes and reservoirs, and boasts an “impaired” rating of 37.3%. That rating means there are a few risks to pets and wildlife partaking contaminated water. Pets have access to clean water and can monitor water quality with advisories, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. Utah offers favorable conditions with its commitment to maintaining high water quality standards.

Steve Scherrer paddleboards with his dog, Piper, during the Outdoor Retailer Open Air Demo at Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. A new ranking named Utah one of the healthiest states in the U.S. for dogs. | Jeffrey D. Allred

Tick and disease control

Utah excels in managing tick and flea populations, which are crucial factors for maintaining canine health. The state records, according to the Showsight Magazine study, suggest the number of tick observations per 100,000 people are at 3.1 in Utah. This indicates fewer encounters with these irritants compared to other states. This is beneficial for dog owners concerned about spreading tick-born diseases.

Based on the provided factors, the list of the top 10 states, ordered by their overall ranking: