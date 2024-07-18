The reflection of the Olympic rings on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. The IOC has said it might delay a final award of the 2030 Winter Olympics to France.

Before the International Olympic Committee decides on July 24 whether Utah will host another Olympics in 2034, there’s supposed to be a vote on France’s French Alps bid for the 2030 Winter Games.

But now IOC President Thomas Bach is saying the French bid isn’t ready for a vote.

“We have to wait,” Bach is quoted by GamesBids.com as saying to the French sports newspaper, L’Equipe, citing the lack of required financial guarantees that now can’t be signed until a new national government is formed following the recent surprise parliamentary election.

With just days left before Wednesday’s scheduled vote in Paris at the annual IOC session being held ahead of the start of the 2024 Summer Games, Bach spelled out that until the deals are done, the French Alps can’t be named an Olympic host.

“I am not going to speculate on legal details but without guarantees we cannot make an unconditional decision for the attribution of the Games. All stakeholders are aware of this. We are waiting,” the IOC leader said.

He apparently is hinting that an unprecedented conditional award could be made in Paris.

GamesBids.com pointed out that although the Olympic Charter requires that a bid file must be complete before a host can be elected, IOC leaders could act during their Saturday meeting to allow for an exception.

The French Alps bid is a late entry in the race to host the 2030 Winter Games but has been supported by the IOC. Both the French Alps bid for 2030 and Utah’s bid for 2034 were named preferred hosts late last year, then advanced to next week’s final vote by IOC leaders.

Would Salt Lake City host in 2030 instead of 2034?

Should the French bid falter, there’s been speculation Utah would be a potential fallback. Salt Lake City had bid to host in either 2030 or 2034, with a preference for the later date to avoid competing for sponsors with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, made it clear that’s not a possibility.

“We’ve never been asked that and we don’t even entertain that for once second because we’re exclusively focused on 2034, which is a perfect fit for us,” Bullock said, expressing confidence the the issue will be resolved.

“The IOC is incredibly wise and well plugged into these situations,” he said, adding that whatever “they craft will be in the best interest of the bidder and of the IOC.” Bullock said French bidders have had to move quickly and their Utah counterparts are “absolutely, 100% cheering them on.”

Bach said he and French President Emmanuel Macron “had very constructive discussion knowing we need to have a guarantee” earlier this week, according to the report, noting that “since the beginning, the president has supported this project.”

Last month, Macron dissolved France’s national legislative body and called for an election in the wake of far-right victories in the European Union parliament. An alliance of left-wing parties won France’s election that ended July 7, but failed to secure an outright majority.

With a new government still being put together, French media is reporting France’s interim prime minister, Gabriel Attal, does not have the support to guarantee the government would cover any Winter Games shortfalls.

In Utah, it’s the state that provides the financial guarantee required by the IOC, just as was done in 2002. What will add up to a $4 billion price tag for hosting a 2034 Winter Games would not come from taxpayers but private sources, largely the sale of sponsorships, broadcast rights and tickets.