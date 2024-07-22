President Joe Biden takes a photo with Emma Kate Cox, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox after speaking at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Cox expressed sympathy for Biden in a statement thanking the president for his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox expressed sympathy for President Joe Biden in a statement thanking the president for his service as president and for his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

“I don’t need to list all our disagreements today. But I do need to thank him for his dedication and years of service to our country and for making the right decision,” Cox said in a post on X.

Biden bowed out and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, ahead of the August Democratic National Convention following a pressure campaign from fellow Democrats worried about the 81-year-old president’s electability.

In his statement, Cox didn’t criticize Biden, who he has frequently called out on issues like border security and energy policy. Instead, the governor focused on the difficulties of aging.

“Getting old is hard. I’ve watched my own dad’s struggles with Parkinson’s disease and it has been a heavy weight for him and our family,” Cox said. “Being in the public spotlight is hard. I can’t imagine how tough it must be as president. I’m sure this was a terribly difficult decision for President Biden and his family.”

Cox said his personal interactions with the president were always positive during his yearlong tenure as chair of the National Governors Association, which included a meeting with the president in February.

"He has always been gracious and kind to me and my family — and all the other governors in the NGA," Cox said.

Cox endorsed the Republican nominee for president, former President Donald Trump, on Friday, just days after saying he would not vote for Trump in November, just as he didn’t in 2016 and 2020.