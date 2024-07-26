The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole denied Taberon Honie’s request to commute his death sentence to life in prison. He faces execution by lethal injection on Aug. 8 for the 1998 murder of Claudia Benn.

A five-member board made the decision based on a majority vote, it was announced Friday afternoon.

“The Board heard and carefully considered the testimony of Mr. Honie, as well as Mr. Honie’s expert witnesses, and the testimony of Mr. Honie’s family members,” a statement from the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announcing the decision on Friday read. “The Board also heard and thoughtfully considered testimony from four victim representatives. After carefully reviewing all submitted information and considering all arguments from the parties, the Board does not find sufficient cause to commute Mr. Honie’s death sentence.”

During Honie’s commutation hearing on July 22-23, relatives of Benn pleaded with the board to carry out the execution.

The sexual assault and murder of Benn occurred on July 9, 1998, in Iron County. Honie smashed through a glass patio door and repeatedly slashed Benn, Honie’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, with a knife. Benn’s three grandchildren, including Honie’s 2-year-old daughter, were inside the home.

“Honie also proceeded to sexually abuse one of the children, causing injury and bleeding to her genitals,” according to the Utah Department of Corrections. He was convicted of aggravated murder.

Benn, 49, was a substance-abuse counselor for the Paiute tribe in Cedar City.

At the hearing, family members of Benn spoke about her brutal murder and what they had lost as a result of the crime.

Benn’s daughter Benita Yracheta said every time she thinks of her mother, she now thinks of the crime scene.

“I can’t pick up a phone and call her anymore,” said Yracheta. “I can’t wish her a happy birthday or Mother’s Day. I have to go to the cemetery for holidays, Mother’s Day, her birthday. I go down on the anniversary of her death. We can’t make no more memories with her, no more pictures with her. We just have to live with the memories we have.”

“You have been provided 25 years of incarceration and you want more,” said Betsy China, cousin of Benn. “But personally, I think we should just close the book. Taberon, you admitted you’re wrong and I’m proud you did that. I’m glad that you got knowledge while you’re here because it’s not going to go for your personal use.”

Benn continued, “The best thing for me, for my choice, is the death penalty. Get this over.”

Trevia Wall, Benn’s niece, said the family did not choose for this to happen and they were only standing there because of Honie’s actions. “We did not ask for you to take my aunt the way you did. Nor did we ask you to hurt the girls. You did all that. And again, this sentence is what I feel is best and is what you’ve earned. You’ve earned that sentence.”

Daniel Boyer of the Utah Attorney General’s Office said he thought the case for Honie’s commutation was weak and did not add anything. Due to the brutality of the crime, the board would allow the state to describe the crime. They could not show pictures.

Boyer said the balance of aggravating and mitigating factors shown by Honie’s defense did not change substantively from what the judge in 1999 knew. “Balance remains the same,” said Boyer. “Honie deserved death then and nothing has changed.”

Therese Day, Honie’s attorney, argued she provided more details about Honie’s childhood involving substance abuse and said clemency is appropriate because he has changed during the last 25 years.

“Mr. Honie is here today asking for your mercy and your grace,” said Day. “This request is something he’s struggled with because he believes he is deserving of nothing. He’s not asking to be let out of prison nor does he think he deserves it.”

Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer

Honie’s execution

Honie’s execution is scheduled for just after midnight on Aug. 8.

Attorneys for Honie had sued over the state using fentanyl, ketamine and potassium chloride for the injection, and the state agreed to switch to pentobarbital, which has been used in injections before.

The Utah Supreme Court had refused to consider a challenge to Honie’s sentence. In Utah, the governor cannot commute a sentence, only the board can.