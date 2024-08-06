Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. Utah officials began hearing testimony Monday, about whether Honie facing execution next month should be spared the death penalty for murdering his girlfriend's mother and instead remain imprisoned for life. Gov. Spencer Cox denied Taberon Honie’s request to delay his execution.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox denied Taberon Honie’s request to delay his execution in a letter issued Tuesday.

Honie’s execution is scheduled for early morning Aug. 8. He was convicted of aggravated murder for the slaying of Claudia Benn. He repeatedly slashed Benn’s throat, stabbed her and sexually assaulted her in front of Benn’s three grandchildren, including Honie’s own daughter. Honie also sexually abused one of the children.

Attorneys for Honie had sent Cox a letter requesting he delay the execution to give the Utah Department of Corrections time to prepare.

The letter said that since the department had not performed an execution by lethal injection in more than 25 years, the department should have more time to update its execution protocol and to ensure the drugs are safe and effective.

In a response letter obtained by the Deseret News, Cox said he does not have the authority to grant clemency or commute sentences.

“I am only given the authority to grant temporary reprieves that last until review by the Board of Pardons and Parole, that would likely occur by the next business day,” wrote Cox, explaining how he evaluated the circumstances.

Cox said Honie had several opportunities to challenge his sentence and has exhausted all his appeals. He said he does not think a temporary reprieve is warranted and does not see any benefit coming from delaying the sentence.

“I also must strongly disagree with how you have characterized the efforts of the Utah Department of Corrections in your request,” wrote Cox. “The Department has gone above and beyond in planning and preparing for Mr. Honie’s execution. It is my understanding that the majority of concerns in your request were previously raised in court. In fact, in reviewing these concerns, the court found the Department has provided Mr. Honie with more than the law requires.”

Honie’s attorneys said the state rushed the process — something the Utah Department of Corrections has also denied.

Through its spokesperson Glen Mills, the Utah Department of Corrections denied it engaged in a rushed process. “We understand the defense has a job to do, but the narrative of a rushed, and even reckless process is false,” said the statement.

“We have been meticulously planning this process for months,” said the statement. “Statute requires us to use sodium thiopental or an equally effective substance. Sodim thiopental has not been available for years. Therefore, we consulted with medical professionals on several different combinations before determining the best method would be the originally proposed three-drug combination.”

The Utah Department of Corrections’ statement said after this information was released to the public, the department agreed to change to pentobarbital. The department pointed to a court ruling that said “not only have we not violated Mr. Honie’s rights, but we have provided more information than necessary.”