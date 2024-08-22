This year, the Transportation Security Administration is prepping for the busiest Labor Day weekend on record. With peak travel expected on Aug. 28, TSA across the country is expected to screen more than 17 million people.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a national press release.

After an international software glitch last month canceled more than 6,000 Delta flights and affected millions of travelers’ flight plans, some may be holding their breath, hoping their travel plans go smoothly. According to a new Jettly study, the likelihood of a change in flight status varies depending on where you’re traveling to and from.

Top three most on-time airports:

Daniel K. Inouye International, Hawaii (HNL) — 92%. Minneapolis-St. Paul International, Minnesota (MSP) — 91%. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Georgia (ATL) — 90%.

Top three airports with the most canceled flights:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, Louisiana (MSY) — 17.77%. Orlando International, Florida (MCO) — 6.35%. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Florida (FLL) — 4.95%.

Salt Lake City International Airport ranked fifth for on-time departures over Labor Day weekend, with 89% of flights leaving as scheduled.

“The airport team works diligently to prepare for busy holiday periods to ensure our passengers have a smooth experience from curb to gate,” director of communication & marketing at Salt Lake City International Airport, Nancy Volmer, told the Deseret News.

“This includes coordinating with all of our partners — from the airlines to security — to prepare for increased passengers, such scheduling additional staff. Passengers can help too by arriving early, packing according to TSA guidelines and being patient,” she added.

The study also reported that 15% of Labor Day flights saw schedule delays in the last five years, and only 1.54% were canceled. Cancellation and delays can be likelier depending on the airline.

Top three airlines with the most delayed flights:

JetBlue Airways — 21%. Allegiant Air — 18%. Southwest Airlines — 17%.

Fortunately, Utah’s international airport is a hub for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, and according to Jettly, the airline was second behind Hawaiian Airlines for most on-time flights (91%).