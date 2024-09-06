The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 6, 1901, announcing that President William McKinley had been shot. He died several days later.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 6, 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. It was the third time a U.S. president had been assassinated in 36 years.

McKinley had just been reelected and had decided to attend the Temple of Music exhibit at the Pan-Am Exposition, according to historical accounts. As he was shaking hands with the public, Czolgosz, an anarchist, shot him twice in the abdomen.

News of the assassination attempt went worldwide, and was covered in the newspapers of the day.

The 25th president initially appeared to be recovering, but his conditions deteriorated over the following week. Per reports, he died at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The front page of the Deseret News in 1901, announcing President William McKinley's death.

Theodore Roosevelt, his vice president of just six months, was sworn in that same day.

Czolgosz, who was immediately detained, went on trial just a couple of weeks later, and was sentenced to death. He was executed in the electric chair on Oct. 29, 1901.

Also, Congress passed legislation to officially charge the Secret Service with the responsibility of protecting the president.

Per reports, the 25th president had visited Utah earlier in the year.

During McKinley’s visit to Utah he only spent 20 minutes in Ogden, according to the report. He visited at midnight on May 26, 1901, and had planned a day trip, but his wife was ill, and the rest of the trip was canceled.

