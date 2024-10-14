In this Sept. 16, 2011, file photo, a mushroom grows at Winslow Park in Freeport, Maine. The Utah State University Extension has published a novice’s guide to growing gourmet mushrooms during the winter months and beyond.

The mid-October weather Monday along Utah’s Wasatch Front could almost pass for June — but that won’t last too much longer. Thursday and Friday forecasts are portending rain, maybe even traces of snow.

Utah’s traditional garden growing season is closing shop for 2024 and those final batches of tomatoes and zucchinis are waiting to be picked.

But harvests of the “fungi-persuasion” can be enjoyed year-round.

The Utah State University Extension has published a novice’s guide to growing gourmet mushrooms during the winter months and beyond.

Complete with step-by-step instruction and tips on fungi cultivation, “A Beginner’s Guide to Growing Mushrooms at Home” offers all the instruction needed for Utah green-thumbs to start growing popular (and health-boosting) varieties of white button, cremini, portobello, oyster, shitake, pioppino and lion’s mane mushrooms.

The guide walks beginning growers through mushroom cultivation — from selecting the right species to when and how to harvest them. Topics include:

Understanding fungi. Information about the life cycle of mushrooms and the critical role of the mycelium network in producing fruiting bodies. Preparing a sterile workspace. The guide emphasizes setting up a clean, sterile work environment to prevent mold contamination. Selecting and sterilizing substrate. Home growers are guided in preparing different substrates, such as straw, wood pellets, and coco coir, which provide the nutrients fungi need to thrive. Spawn preparation and inoculation. The guide provides step-by-step instructions on inoculating grains with fungal spores and monitoring mycelium’s growth. Fruiting conditions and harvesting. Environmental conditions necessary for fruiting — including optimal temperature, humidity, and light — are outlined, as well as tips for optimal harvesting times.

The guide was created by Utah State College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences faculty members Paul Grossl, Melanie Stock, and graduate student Jacob Hawkes.

Mushrooms: Tasty, home-grown sources of health-boosting nutrients

Besides being taste-boosting favorites in countless recipes, mushrooms are “packed with a ton of essential vitamins and minerals — and make an excellent addition to diets,” according to WebMD.

“Mushrooms offer a wealth of health benefits, including immune system support, brain health, and protection against some types of cancer,” said guide co-creator Grossl.

Rich in potassium, mushrooms can potentially lower blood pressure by easing blood vessel tension. Mushrooms can also boost the immune system because they contain high amounts of selenium, vitamin D and vitamin B6 — key nutrients which can help prevent cell damage while promoting cell growth and forming red blood cells.

Studies have also found that mushrooms can impact weight loss when combined, of course, with exercise and other healthy lifestyle changes.