A rendering of a Stadler Citylink light rail car with a Utah Transit Authority wrap. UTA reached a deal with Stadler Rail on Wednesday to purchase 20 of the cars, with an option to purchase 60 more in the future.

Utah’s light rail line will soon look a little different.

The Utah Transit Authority board of trustees voted Wednesday to approve a $129 million contract with Stadler Rail to acquire 20 new Stadler Citylink light rail cars, which are expected to be in service by 2028. The agreement includes options to purchase up to another 60 new light rail cars from Stadler in the coming years, pending regulations tied to the Build America, Buy America Act.

"These new vehicles will help UTA modernize and expand its light rail system for generations to come," UTA director Jay Fox said in a statement issued after the vote.

Executives from the two sides plan to hold a ceremonial contract signing on Friday at the same event where the Swiss company — with a U.S. base in Salt Lake City since 2016 — will break ground on a major new manufacturing facility in the city.

A chunk of the initial $129 million will come through a $60 million federal grant that UTA received last year to help it pay for the replacement of older high-floor TRAX cars, usually reserved for Blue Line trains. The agency has relied on some Siemens SD100 cars since service began in 1999, but the trains often ran into maintenance and accessibility issues even with ramps installed for people to access the trains.

UTA launched a "competitive and comprehensive" process to find new rail cars, which included a visit to Stadler's facility within the Northwest Quadrant, Fox said. He lauded Stadler's capability to offer low-platform rail cars with 14% more passenger volume, adding that its location offers another benefit. Since its manufacturing facility is in Utah, there's "a unique opportunity" for UTA to "fast-track adjustments that develop throughout the build process."

A Siemens SD100 light rail car pulls into a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station at 600 Main Street in Salt Lake City on July 26, 2022. The style of rail car is slated to be replaced by a new fleet of Stadler Rail cars. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The 20 new trains will be the first Citylink models in the U.S. when they are expected to be completed in 2027. They will go through a rigorous testing process before going into service in 2028.

"It's far quicker than I would have anticipated," said Beth Holbrook, a member of the board of trustees, during a presentation about the contract before the board's vote, adding she's "excited" the trains will be ready before Salt Lake City hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Stadler has sold over 800 Citylink cars across Europe since the first version was introduced in 2023. Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler U.S., said in a statement, it's a "massive honor" the company will build the next generation of light-rail cars by its home base.

"Most of our workforce and their families live in and around Salt Lake City and will ride these new trains, so the excitement can be felt throughout our entire facility today," he said. "We are thrilled to partner with UTA as they modernize their TRAX network to provide a state-of-the-art public transit system built by Utahns for Utahns."

The company now employs about 500 people and is set to expand operations in the coming years. Friday's groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate the start of construction on 220,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.

Meanwhile, the agreement comes as UTA closes in on the future of TRAX to come. It anticipates having a recommendation soon for a fourth line of service that would boost connections within downtown Salt Lake City and the University of Utah. Construction could begin as early as 2029 and potentially be in service by the end of 2032 if everything comes together as planned.

TRAX ridership has slowly rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted service. The agency reported having 47,746 average weekday boardings last month, down about 22% from September 2019 but up about 16% from September 2023.