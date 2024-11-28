Artists Jennifer Vesper and Kym Vesper, mother and daughter, talk about their creation as Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Local artists unveiled six one-of-a-kind candy window displays made from hundreds of pounds of candy at Macy’s City Creek last week, providing a sweet start to the holiday season and a sneak peak at the holiday displays Utah has to offer in its capital city.

“I’m thrilled to have you all here with us today for the kick-off of the holiday season in Salt Lake City. Candy windows are a beloved tradition that date back to the 1970s and Macy’s City Creek is proud to continue the tradition this year with our 13th annual candy windows,” Macy’s City Creek store manager Sung Su said at the window display unveiling ceremony.

“These are one-of-a-kind creations that are sure to surprise and delight the Salt Lake City community and its visitors with hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged in unique designs. This year’s candy windows celebrate togetherness and festive nostalgia. The beloved tradition couldn’t be possible without the incredible, talent crew of artists.”

Each artist carefully selected an array of sweet treats — from fruit leather to candy limes and jelly beans — to craft ornate, oversized candy ornaments. The six ornaments have unique designs inspired by the artist’s own holiday experiences.

Now through the holiday season, Salt Lake City locals and visitors can drop by Macy’s City Creek and take a look at this year’s candy window displays.

Here are more of the Christmas displays in the Salt Lake City area you can visit this year.

1 of 6 Fernanda Cueva shoots a photo through the window as Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays by four local artists in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 6 Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays by four local artists in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 6 Eldon, Ellanor and Emma Ridgway look on as Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays by four local artists in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 6 Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays by four local artists in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 6 Artist Neil Brown talks about his Macy’s City Creek candy window display in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 6 Alicia Richmond looks on as Macy’s City Creek unveils candy window displays in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Christmas lights at Temple Square

Christmas lights at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City will continue this year despite ongoing construction on the Salt Lake City Temple and surrounding Temple Square. Displays will spread to new areas this year, including the Main Street Plaza and Church Office Building Plaza.

The Temple Square Christmas lights will not have a formal lighting ceremony this year. They will turn on Friday, Nov. 29m and will remain on nightly through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

In addition to the lights at Temple Square, there are several Christmas events around Temple Square throughout the season.

“Come and Behold Him” Temple Square Christmas Concert (Live stream on Nov. 29).

“Light the World” Giving Machines (Ongoing through Jan. 1).

Daily Temple Square concerts (Nov. 30-Dec. 23, see the full schedule here).

Christmas at The Church History Museum (Nov. 29-Dec. 31).

International nativities displayed on the Church Office Building Plaza (Nov. 29-Dec. 31).

Christmas around the world displays at the Family History Library (Nov. 30-Dec. 31).

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (Dec. 19-21).

For more detail and Christmas events at Temple Square, visit Church Newsroom.

A nativity scene is illuminated by a candle in front of some Christmas lights at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Festival of the Trees

The Festival of the Trees is returning for the 54th year at the Mountain America Expo Center from Tuesday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 7.

The festival features 550 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, nativities, gingerbread houses, live music, scones, 51 flavors of fudge and visits with Santa Claus and the Grinch. Proceeds from the festival are donated to help children in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Last year, the Festival of Trees raised $3.4 million to help children ... at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Janet DeWolfe, executive director of Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital, per a statement shared with The Deseret News.

“We invite the community to ring in the holiday season at the festival of Trees, and give generously to help children at Primary Children’s Hospital and boost children’s health throughout our state and region.”

Brandon Muir decorates the Snowballs and Cocoa tree along with others at the 53rd annual Festival of Trees to benefit Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Grand America

The holiday window stroll is back at Grand America this year with 14 unique window designs. Some of the window themes this year include: Yeti for the Holidays, Christmas Magic, Letters to Santa and Holiday Roadtrip.

Window displays are already up at the Grand America and will remain open to the public through Wednesday, Jan 1.

In addition the window stroll, an oversized gingerbread house — modeled after the Utah Capitol Building — will also be on display.

Tracy Aviary Lightwalk

Through the holiday season, the Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park has a Lightwalk.

The event features thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, a 100-foot walkthrough light tunnel, interactive light displays, live music from local musicians and visits to Santa Claus in a life-sized gingerbread house.

In addition, the Lightwalk has a couple new events this year:

Cookie Nights: On Tuesday and Thursdays in December, guests who visit the Lightwalk can go inside Santa’s gingerbread house and decorate a holiday cookie.

Candle Night: On Saturday, Dec. 21, guests can purchase a candle to honor the memory of a lost loved one, these candles will illuminate paths of the Lightwalk. All proceeds from the event are donated to support families who have lost an infant.

The Lightwalk is open from 5:30 p.m to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 23, and again between Thursday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Christkindlmarkt at Heritage Park

Inspired by German Christmas markets, the Christkindlmarkt at This is the Place Heritage Park brings the famous German tradition to Utah.

The event features more than 90 vendor booths, storytelling, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, visits with St. Nikolaus, a live nativity and more.

“A primary goal of the Christkindlmarkt SLC is to focus on the principle of giving to others and celebrating that service. The market is based on the German story of St. Martin who was known to cut his cloak in half and share warmth with a beggar. The signature events of the market are the children’s parades honoring St. Martin as well as the children’s groups who have participated in an act of service prior to the market,” per Christkindlmarkt.

“The slogan of Christkindlmarkt is, ‘putting the KIND in ChristKINDlmarkt.’ The Christkindlmarkt is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an enriched community event for Salt Lake City.”

Christkindlmarkt is open from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ice skating at the Gallivan Center

The ice skating rink at the Gallivan Center is now open through early March. The rink is surrounded by Christmas lights and other holiday displays to enjoy while skating.

The rink is open to the public on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Between Monday, Dec. 9m and Monday, Dec. 30, daily skating hours are extended noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday.

Skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice at the Gallivan Center's ice skating rink in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. | Deseret News

Zoolights at Hogle Zoo

Light displays, carousel rides and other holiday celebrations are returning to Hogle Zoo for the 18th annual Zoolights celebration.

“While the animals slumber, immerse yourself in a wonderland of brilliant light displays featuring animal and holiday scenes throughout the zoo. Explore a holiday walk-through event filled with nature-focused lighting displays,” per Hogle Zoo.

Zoolights are open between 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 23, and again Thursday, Dec. 26, though Monday, Dec. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 2, to Sunday, Jan. 5.

A wonderland of lights greets Hogle Zoo guests during the opening night of ZooLights in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Deseret Book

The Deseret Book at City Creek has a snowglobe-inspired Christmas display in the window. The festive setup is now visible to passersby and will remain on display through the holidays.