Fraser Bullock speaks during a press conference, where it was announced that he will serve as executive chair and president of the board, involved in operations in addition to oversight, and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson was introduced as the person to run the day-to-day operations of the 2034 Winter Games, in the Gold room of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Now that the organizing committee that will be responsible for staging Utah’s 2034 Winter Games is in place, what’s next?

Plenty of plans surfaced at Friday’s formal announcement of the leaders of the new organizing committee. Bid leader Fraser Bullock is the executive chair and president of the board, and a former Utah House speaker, Brad Wilson, the CEO and vice chairman.

Fraser Bullock shakes hands with former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson at a press conference, where Wilson was introduced as the person to run the day-to-day operations of the 2034 Winter Games, in the Gold room of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Bullock will serve as executive chair and president of the board, involved in operations in addition to oversight. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Here’s what the panel of participants at the news conference held in the Utah Capitol’s lavish Gold Room had to say about Utah’s next Olympics.

What tops the to-do list?

Gov. Spencer Cox : “As the governor, my job is to think about all the things that can go wrong in ‘34 and make sure they don’t.... We’re looking at security issues. We saw what happened in New Orleans recently on a major night of celebration and then having the Super Bowl at that venue not long after that, the lessons that we’re learning there.... We’re talking about potentially millions of people coming... the security aspects of this really weigh heavy on me.... On a more positive side, though, thinking bigger. We’re not done dreaming. We have nine years to dream and I think we ought to get creative about our transportation issues.

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, speaks during a press conference where former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson was introduced as the person to run the day-to-day operations of the 2034 Winter Games, in the Gold room of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Fraser Bullock will serve as executive chair and president of the board, involved in operations in addition to oversight. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams: “We have an opportunity for infrastructure. We know that we’re not going to build another freeway through Farmington.... We know FrontRunner is the answer. We have a real opportunity to upgrade our public transit system. We need to double-track FrontRunner and move it up from 79 to 150 miles per hour.... Air taxis. Wouldn’t it be cool to have landing sites at each of the venues.... The other thing I’d like to see happen is just catch that Olympic spirit. We have a great spirit of community. Let our public, our neighbors and friends, be able to....volunteer and be involved.”

What Utah’s leaders want from another Olympics?

Cox: “It’s no secret to anybody here how much Utah loves the Olympics and how excited we are for 2034. How incredibly important the Games coming back to Utah, welcoming the world to the state of Utah again will be in 2034 for our economy, for all of us. Utah is leading the way and this world needs more Utah.”

“It’s no secret to anybody here how much Utah loves the Olympics and how excited we are for 2034. How incredibly important the Games coming back to Utah, welcoming the world to the state of Utah again will be in 2034 for our economy, for all of us. Utah is leading the way and this world needs more Utah.” Schultz: “I love Utah.... I love our history. I love our people. I love our potential. But more than anything, I love our values in the state of Utah. And I cannot wait to once again show the world who Utah is and what makes us so special.... The 2034 Games are more than just a global sporting event. They’re a chance to showcase Utah and strengthen our communities all across the state and inspire the next generation.”

Gov. Spencer Cox talks with Fraser Bullock after a press conference, where former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson was introduced as the person to run the day-to-day operations of the 2034 Winter Games, in the Gold room of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Bullock will serve as executive chair and president of the board, involved in operations in addition to oversight. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

What are people outside of Utah saying about the 2034 Winter Games?

U.S. Olympic and Paralympics CEO Sarah Hirshland: “I think it’s only fitting that on Valentine’s Day I say to all of you in Utah, we feel the love. Team USA feels the love. We are so grateful to the state, the city, the surrounding cities and community leaders. Frankly, the history and the legacy of the ‘02 Games is something that we feel every time we come to town.... The unification that we’re going to see, the achievement that we’re going to see, we’re grateful to Utah for putting us back on that stage and in that spotlight.”

When can Utahns sign up to volunteer at the Olympics?