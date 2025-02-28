Utahns gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Here is a list of events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in March. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah markets, festivals and activities in March

March 1 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 1 — Crazy Daisy Boutique | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

March 1 — Southern Utah String Festival | Canyon View Middle School, Cedar City

March 1-2 — Hostler Model Railroad Festival | Ogden Union Station, Ogden

March 4 — Lindon Spring Boutique | Lindon Community Center, Lindon

March 7 — Salt Lake City Home and Garden Show | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

March 8 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 8 — Provo Women’s Day After Party - The Eras Tour

March 9 — Urban Flea Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 14 — Night at the Museums | Brigham Young University Museum of Art

March 14 — Pi Day Train | Heber Valley Railroad, Heber City

March 15 — St. Patrick’s Day Parade | The Gateway

March 15 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 21 — St. George Home Show | Dixie Convention Center, St. George

March 22 — Festival City Farmer’s Market | Cedar City

March 22 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 29 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

March 29 — Spanish Fork Festival of Colors | Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Spanish Fork

Utah concerts and shows in March

March 1 — Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 | Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall

March 2 — Finneas | Union Event Center

March 4 — Mozart, Mendelssohn, and More | Richfield High School

March 4 — Dream Theater | Maverik Center

March 7 — Lyle Lovett | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 8 — The National Parks | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 8 — Heart | Maverik Center

March 8 — Utah Opera Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

March 10 — Utah Opera Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

March 12 — Utah Opera Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

March 13 — Jo Dee Messina | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 14 — The Temptations | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 14 — Utah Opera Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

March 15 — Gold Rush: An American Musical Adventure | Abravanel Hall

March 15 — Orchestral Excerpt Masterclass with Flutists of the Utah Symphony | Vieve Gore Concert Hall at Westminster University

March 15 — Hunter Hayes | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 16 — Utah Opera Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

March 20 — Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 | The Noorda at UVU

March 21 — Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 | Abravanel Hall

March 22 — Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 | Abravanel Hall

March 21 — Grand Funk Railroad | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 22 — Jenny Oaks Baker (performing “The Redeemer: Music on the life of Jesus Christ”) | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 26 — The Driver Era | Union Event Center

March 26 — The Price Is Right Live | Eccles Theater

March 27-28 — Dancing With the Stars: Live! | Eccles Theater

March 27 — Pouya | Union Event Center

March 27 — Holst’s the Planets: An HD Odyssey in Ogden | Browing Center at WSU, Austad Auditorium

March 28 — Holst’s the Planets | Abravanel Hall

March 28 — Snow Patrol | Union Event Center

March 29 — Science Friday Live | Eccles Theater

March 29 — Holst’s the Planets | Abravanel Hall

March 29 — Kelsea Ballerini | Delta Center

March 29 — Role Model | Union Event Center

Utah theater productions in March

March 1-8 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” | Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center, St. George

March 1-8 — “Barefoot in the Park” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

March 1-15 — “Fiddler on the Roof” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

March 1-15 — “Guys and Dolls” | The Ideal Playhouse, Heber City

March 1-15 — “Between the Lines” | Empress Theatre, Magna

March 1-15 — “Tuna Does Vegas” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

March 1-16 — “Les Miserables” | The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

March 1-22 — “The Wizard of Oz” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City

March 1-31 — “The Pajama Game” — Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden

March 1-31 — “Prince of Egypt” — Young Living Centre Stage, Sandy

March 1-31 — “Little Women” | Sorensen Legacy Jewel Box Stage, Sandy

March 1-31 — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

March 6-8 — “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City

March 6-10 — BAAB presents Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Hidden Valley Middle School, Bluffdale

March 7-29 — “Anastasia - The Musical” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston

March 11-12 — “Chicago” | The Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan

March 12-16 — “Million Dollar Quartet” | Egyptian Theatre, Park City

March 14-29 — “Les Miserables School Edition” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

March 15-28 — “The Phantom Breaks the Opera” | Angelus Theatre, Spanish Fork

March 19-24 — “Something Rotten Jr.” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City

March 21-22 — The Department of Theatre & Youth Theatre at the U presents: “Charting Neverland” | Kingsbury Hall

March 21-31 — “The Sound of Music” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

March 28-31 — “Bright Star” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper

Utah Hockey Club March schedule

March 1 — Utah Hockey Club vs. New Jersey Devils | 7 p.m.

March 10 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Toronto Maple Leafs | 8 p.m.

March 12 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks | 8 p.m.

March 20 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Buffalo Sabres | 7 p.m.

March 22 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | 3 p.m.

March 24 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Detroit Red Wings | 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz March schedule

March 2 — Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans | 6 p.m.

March 3 — Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons | 7 p.m.

March 14 — Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors | 7:30 p.m.

March 17 — Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls | 7 p.m.

March 19 — Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards | 7 p.m.

March 21 — Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics | 7:30 p.m.

March 23 — Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 1:30 p.m.

March 25 — Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies | 7 p.m.

March 27 — Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets | 7 p.m.

Brigham Young University sports in March

March 1 — BYU men’s tennis vs. Air Force | 12 p.m.

March 1 — BYU men’s basketball vs. West Virginia | 8 p.m.

March 5 — BYU baseball vs. Stetson | 3 p.m.

March 6 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Colorado | 12 p.m.

March 6 — BYU baseball vs. Stetson | 3 p.m.

March 7 — BYU baseball vs. Stetson | 3 p.m.

March 7 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. USC | 7 p.m.

March 8 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Texas Tech | 11 a.m.

March 8 — BYU baseball vs. Stetson | 1 p.m.

March 8 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. USC | 7 p.m.

March 8 — BYU men’s basketball vs. University of Utah | 8 p.m.

March 13 — BYU softball vs. Idaho State | 4 p.m. / 6 p.m.

March 13 — BYU baseball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.

March 14 — BYU baseball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.

March 15 — BYU women’s tennis vs. University of Utah | 11 a.m.

March 15 — BYU baseball vs. UCF | 1 p.m.

March 15 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Harvard | 7 p.m.

March 17 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Harvard | 7 p.m.

March 18 — BYU baseball vs. Utah Tech | 4 p.m.

March 21 — BYU men’s tennis vs. UCF | 4:30 p.m.

March 22 — BYU women’s gymnastics Big 12 Championship

March 27 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m.

March 27 — BYU men’s tennis vs. TCU | 5 p.m.

March 27 — BYU baseball vs. West Virginia | 6:30 p.m.

March 28 — BYU softball vs. Arizona | 5 p.m.

March 28 — BYU baseball vs. West Virginia | 6:30 p.m.

March 29 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Kansas | 11 a.m.

March 29 — BYU softball vs. Arizona | 12 p.m.

March 29 — BYU baseball vs. West Virginia | 1:30 p.m.

March 29 — BYU men’s tennis vs. Baylor | 3 p.m.

University of Utah sports in March

March 1 — U of U lacrosse vs. Syracuse | 12 p.m.

March 1 — U of U women’s basketball vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m.

March 1 — U of U men’s basketball vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m.

March 2 — U of U men’s tennis vs. Denver | 12 p.m.

March 4 — U of U men’s basketball vs. West Virginia | 7 p.m.

March 6 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Texas Tech | 4 p.m.

March 8 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Colorado | 11 a.m.

March 15 — U of U lacrosse vs. Marquette | 12 p.m.

March 15 — U of U gymnastics vs. UCLA | 7 p.m.

March 18 — U of U baseball vs. Northern Colorado | 6 p.m.

March 19 — U of U men’s tennis vs. UNLV | 11 a.m.

March 19 — U of U baseball vs. Northern Colorado | 12 p.m.

March 19 — U of U men’s tennis vs. Weber State | 6 p.m.

March 20 — U of U softball vs. Saint Mary’s | 3 p.m.

March 21 — U of U softball vs. Kansas | 4 p.m.

March 21 — U of U baseball vs. Oklahoma State | 6 p.m.

March 22 — U of U baseball vs. Oklahoma State | 2 p.m.

March 22 — U of U softball vs. Kansas | 4 p.m.

March 23 — U of U softball vs. Kansas | 12 p.m.

March 23 — U of U baseball vs. Oklahoma State | 1 p.m.

March 23 — U of U men’s tennis vs. UCF | 1 p.m.

March 27 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Kansas | 12 p.m.

March 27 — U of U men’s tennis vs. Baylor | 3 p.m.

March 28 — U of U beach volleyball | 1 p.m. / 5 p.m.

March 28 — U of U softball vs. Houston | 4 p.m.

March 28 — U of U baseball vs. Arizona State | 6 p.m.

March 29 — U of U soccer vs. BYU

March 29 — U of U beach volleyball | 11 a.m. / 3 p.m.

March 29 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Iowa State | 11 a.m.

March 29 — U of U baseball vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m.

March 29 — U of U men’s tennis vs. TCU | 3 p.m.

March 29 — U of U softball vs. Houston | 4 p.m.

March 30 — U of U softball vs. Houston | 12 p.m.

March 30 — U of U baseball vs. Arizona State | 1 p.m.

Utah State University sports in March

March 1 — USU women’s basketball vs. Nevada | 2 p.m.

March 7 — USU women’s gymnastics vs. Air Force | 7 p.m.

March 8 — USU men’s basketball vs. Air Force | 2 p.m.

March 12 — USU softball vs. Utah Valley University | 4 p.m.

March 14 — USU women’s tennis vs. San Jose State | 11 a.m.

March 14 — USU softball vs. San Diego State | 4 p.m.

March 15 — USU softball vs. San Diego State | 12 p.m.

March 16 — USU women’s tennis vs. Fresno State | 11 a.m.

March 16 — USU softball vs. San Diego State | 12 p.m.

March 21 — USU men’s tennis vs. Montana | 11 a.m.

March 22 — USU women’s volleyball vs. Weber State | 12 p.m.

March 23 — USU softball vs. Saint Mary’s | 11 a.m.

March 25 — USU softball vs. Weber State | 4 p.m.

March 28 — USU women’s tennis vs. Nevada | 11 a.m.

Weber State University sports in March

March 1 — Weber State women’s basketball vs. Idaho | 2 p.m.

March 2 — Weber State men’s tennis vs. Air Force | 11 a.m.

March 8 — Weber State women’s tennis vs. Idaho State | 11 a.m.

March 22 — Weber State men’s tennis vs. Utah State University | 11:30 a.m.

March 22 — Weber State softball vs. San Diego | 12 p.m.

March 22 — Weber State women’s soccer vs. University of Utah | 2 p.m.

March 23 — Weber State men’s tennis vs. Montana | 11 a.m.

March 28 — Weber State women’s tennis vs. Sacramento State | 11:30 a.m.

March 28 — Weber State softball vs. Portland State | 1 p.m. / 3 p.m.

March 28 — Weber State women’s volleyball vs. University of Utah | 4:30 p.m.

March 29 — Weber State softball vs. Portland State | 12 p.m.

March 30 — Weber State women’s tennis vs. Montana State | 10 a.m.

March 31 — Weber State softball vs. Utah State University | 3 p.m.

Utah Valley University sports in March

March 1 — UVU baseball vs. UC Davis | 11:05 a.m. / 3:05 p.m.

March 1 — UVU men’s basketball vs. Southern Utah | 2 p.m.

March 2 — UVU baseball vs. UC Davis | 12:05 p.m.

March 6 — UVU women’s basketball vs. Abilene Christian | 6 p.m.

March 7 — UVU volleyball | 1:15 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.

March 8 — UVU women’s basketball vs. Tarleton State | 2 p.m.

March 14 — UVU softball vs. RV Grand Canyon | 2 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.

March 14 — UVU baseball vs. Embry-Riddle | 6:05 p.m.

March 15 — UVU softball vs. RV Grand Canyon | 12 p.m.

March 15 — UVU baseball vs. Embry-Riddle | 4:05 p.m.

March 16 — UVU baseball vs. Embry-Riddle | 2:05 p.m.

March 17 — UVU baseball vs. Embry-Riddle | 12:05 p.m.

March 18 — UVU softball vs. Weber State | 4 p.m.

March 25 — UVU softball vs. BYU | 6 p.m.

March 28 — Track and Field UVU Collegiate Invitational

March 28 — UVU softball vs. UT Arlington | 2 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.

March 28 — UVU baseball vs. Abilene Christian | 6:05 p.m.

March 29 — Track and Field UVU Collegiate Invitational

March 29 — UVU women’s soccer vs. Westminster / Snow | 12 p.m. / 3 p.m.

March 29 — UVU softball vs. UT Arlington | 12 p.m.

March 29 — UVU baseball vs. Abilene Christian | 3:05 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in March

March 1 — SUU women’s basketball vs. UVU | 6:30 p.m.

March 6 — SUU men’s basketball vs. Seattle University | 6:30 p.m.

March 7 — SUU softball vs. Tarleton State | 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

March 7 — SUU women’s gymnastics vs. Boise State | 6:30 p.m.

March 8 — SUU softball vs. Tarleton State | 12 p.m.

March 21 — SUU softball vs. California Baptist University | 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

March 21 — SUU Dance Team Showcase | 6:30 p.m.

March 22 — SUU softball vs. California Baptist University | 12 p.m.

Utah Tech University sports in March