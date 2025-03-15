The front page of the Deseret Evening News on March 17, 1913, reporting on President Woodrow Wilson, who held the first presidential press briefing in history on March 15.

On March 15, 1913, Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to stage a White House press conference. According to reports from historians, it was an “awkward affair.”

In other words, it was like many presidential press conferences through the years, including today.

Per one BBC account:

“It was 12:45 on 15 March 1913 when a throng of more than 100 reporters trudged warily into the Oval Office. There was a short silence before one of the journalists dared ask a question of the forbidding figure before them — newly elected President Woodrow Wilson.

“According to Edward G Lowry, present on behalf of the New York Evening Post, Wilson replied ‘crisply, politely, and in the fewest possible words.’

“In his memoirs, Lowry recalled: ‘A pleasant time was not had by all.’”

Presidential press conferences, like this one with President Joe Biden from the East Room of the White House in 2021, can be ordinary affairs, but they can also include tense clashes and funny moments. | Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Wilson had just been elected and was making plenty of news in Washington. Deseret News coverage that week included headlines like:

“Suffragists see Prest. Wilson; Urged to recommend constitutional amendment in his message to special session”

“Mr. Wilson wore shamrock sprig; Secy. Tumulty saw to it that all around executive offices recognized St. Patrick’s Day”

“Extra session finally called; Prest. Wilson issues proclamation for convening Congress at noon on April 7″

In truth, Wilson was not known for his jocularity, and through the years, various presidents have used or abused the media in White House media briefings, and vice versa.

Former President Joe Biden had his moments with the press over the past four years, and President Donald Trump has already clashed with certain media outlets in just his first 2 ½ months in office.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about presidential press conferences, White House briefings and the role of the media as a watchdog on government actions:

