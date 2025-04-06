Mia Love’s husband, Jason Love, center, holds a portrait of his late wife after Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, far right, gifted Mia Love’s family with the illustration of Mia Love at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Hundreds gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Sunday evening to pay their respects during a memorial viewing for former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love.

Love died on March 23 at 49 after fighting glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain cancer she had battled for three years. She spent her last moments surrounded by family and friends at her home.

Her public memorial service will be held Monday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus, 1780 S. Campus Dr., in Salt Lake City.

Her viewing Sunday night demonstrated just how impactful Love was in her private life and as a civil servant. She held many titles, including wife, mother, mayor, member of Congress and media commentator. Her former campaign manager, Dave Hansen, said she was the best convention speaker he had ever seen, emphasizing that her efforts to memorize lines and inflections were unmatched.

“She moved people, and it was her words, and it was the way she delivered herself,” he told the Deseret News. Love entered the national political scene in 2012 with her speech at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.

Her longtime friend Sarah Haley Nitta, Director of Education and Development at Prevent Child Abuse Utah, traveled to Tampa with Love back in 2012. She told the Deseret News that Love had “democracy in her bones.”

“She really cared about responsible policy because she wanted to build a country that would last for generations,” Nitta said, emphasizing that Love wanted her children to experience the American Dream.

“Mia was always willing to fight for the things that she believed in, and she did that. Could do that in a very assertive way, but also in a very witty way. And I think she was just such a beautiful beacon of hope for democracy,” Nitta added. “The legacy, principles and values of the Republican Party that voted for suffrage and that voted for civil rights. She was the product of that and she represented that party in such a powerful way, that’s her legacy.”

1 of 31 Mia Love’s husband, Jason Love, left, and Mia Love’s son, Peyton Love, right, embrace during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 31 The Changing of the Guard occurs during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 31 Ben Burdette hugs his good friend and Mia Love’s daughter Abigale Love during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 31 Mia Love’s brother-in-law Jarid Love, left, comforts Mia Love’s son, Peyton Love, right, during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 31 Memorial Murray Mortuary workers Brian Barlett and Steve Kehl move Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket out of the State Capitol after a public viewing in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 31 Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket sits in the State Capitol Rotunda after a public viewing in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 31 Memorial Murray Mortuary workers Brian Barlett and Steve Kehl load Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket into a hearse after a public viewing at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 31 Utah Highway Patrol honor guard stands guard over Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket during a public viewing held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 31 Utah Highway Patrol honor guard stands guard over Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket during a public viewing held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 31 Mia Love’s neighbors, from left, Jenni Sperry, Lindsey Petersen and Rebecca Goodwin all hug Mia Love’s daughter Alessa Love during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 31 Liam Powers wears a giant Mia Love campaign pin at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Powers said Love’s campaigns were some of the first political events he attended as a young child with his mother. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 31 Utah Highway Patrol honor guards stand guard over Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket during a public viewing held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 31 Utah Attorney General Derek Brown talks with Mia Love’s daughter Alessa Love at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 31 Mourners file through a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 31 Mia Love’s daughter, Alessa Love, hugs her former campaign manager Dave Hansen at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 31 A Utah Highway Patrol honor guard stands guard over Congresswoman Mia Love’s casket during a public viewing held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 31 Rachelle Morris looks at pictures of Congresswoman Mia Love at a public viewing to honor Love held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Morris said she came to pay her respects because Love was a pioneer who inspired her to run for public office in 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 31 Adrielle Herring, center right, hugs Jenney Rees, center left, during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 31 Mia Love’s daughter Abigale Love attends a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 31 Mia Love’s daughter Abigale Love, center right, hugs DeLaina Tonks, center left, a friend of her mother’s for 15 years, while Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, far left, watches at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 31 A public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory is held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 22 of 31 A public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory is held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 23 of 31 Adrielle Herring, right, hugs her friend during a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 24 of 31 Mia Love’s son, Peyton Love, attends a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 25 of 31 Rose Smith, center, looks at photos of Mia Love at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Smith used to do Love’s hair and is friends with Love’s sister. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 26 of 31 Jamie Austin, running friends and neighbors with Mia Love, right, hugs Mia Love’s daughter Alessa Love, left, at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 27 of 31 Mia Love’s daughter Abigale Love speaks to people attending a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 28 of 31 People watch old videos of Mia Love at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 29 of 31 Mia Love’s niece Carlee Brito, 9, right, attends a public viewing to honor the memory of Congresswoman Mia Love, pictured with her husband in center, at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 30 of 31 Jamie Austin, running friends and neighbors with Mia Love, brushes tears away at a public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 31 of 31 A public viewing to honor Congresswoman Mia Love’s memory is held at the State Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

In her last open letter, she spoke about the need to give back.

“The America I know gives back. Americans, regardless of financial status, are the most giving people on the planet,” she wrote. “On their own, without government requirement, our people give their money, their time and their attention to causes, communities and people in need whether it is across the street or around the world. I’ve experienced this generosity throughout my life and during my battle with cancer. I am so grateful.”

Her friend of 15 years, DeLaina Tonks, Executive Director, Mountain Heights Academy, said giving back is an attribute Love exemplified.

“What her dad told her when she was growing up is ‘you will give back,’ and that is the same thing she taught her children. It’s what she’s taught my children. It’s what she’s taught her friends,” Tonks told the Deseret News. “That we’re here to make a difference in the world, to make the world better, to leave it better than we found it. And she has done that, and my expectation is that we will all follow in her footsteps and leave the world a little bit better than we found it based on her example of giving back.”