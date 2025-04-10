A geologist inspects iron ore rock on an open field mine site in Perth, Australia, in this undated stock image.

KEY POINTS Iron Mine announced it was suspending mining operations, affecting more than 100 employees.

The mine has been in operation off and on since World War II.

One worker blamed the suspension on President Donald Trump's new export tariff on China.

Utah Iron announced Thursday it was suspending mining operations that will affect more than 100 employees as one of the county’s largest employers.

The company cited “significant fluctuations in global markets that have created an unusual and strenuous amount of uncertainty for buyers and sellers.”

Officials noted, “We are navigating unchartered waters with unfamiliar and seemingly insurmountable risks. While it pains us to suspend our mining operations, it is a necessary step while we regroup and adjust to current market pressures.”

Iron County Commissioner Ken Robinson said the suspension will hurt both impacted employees and the county.

“It will be painful for sure.”

The St. George News reported the suspension of operations was due to President Donald Trump’s tariff on China. The media outlet reported the iron ore is mined in Utah, shipped to China for processing and then returned to the United States.

Trump’s tariff against China exports went into effect at midnight.

But Robinson said there are domestic processing facilities available in the United States.

“Hopefully they can enter that market.”

Another commissioner declined to comment due to litigation involving the company, but would not elaborate.

The St. George media outlet, citing Cedar City News, reported that one worker said he hoped people understand how the tariffs are impacting local communities.

“I feel like it’s important to raise awareness about the effects Trump’s economic policies are having on our local community,” the worker said.

With the mine’s status in limbo, the employee said he, like several of his coworkers, had already started updating resumes. This worker said he hopes to find a similar job in the Cedar City area, possibly in manufacturing.

According to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, the mine has been in production on and off since World War II.