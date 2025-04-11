Molly Marquez, from Orem, waits for customers to leave inside so she can enter Ballerina Farm’s new farm stand in Kamas on Thursday, April 11, 2025.

Kamas, Utah, isn’t normally a prime travel destination, but it has a major new attraction: the first Ballerina Farm Stand, which opened this week.

Although the stand is small and simple — a little white shack off a side road marked with a hanging sign and a painted green goose — it represents a sizable farm, a big family and a huge worldwide following.

Molly Marquez, from Orem, center, laughs with a fellow customer while inside Ballerina Farm’s new farm stand in Kamas on Thursday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ballerina Farm, a Utah business founded and owned by Hannah and Daniel Neeleman, has achieved worldwide fame from the content its creators share with their 10 million Instagram followers. Hannah’s from-scratch cooking, her background as a Juilliard-trained ballerina, her love for raising her eight children and the family’s idyllic rural lifestyle have attracted considerable attention.

The Neelemans’ stated purpose for founding Ballerina Farm is a love of agriculture and the land.

“We’ve always wanted to create a space where our community can get closer to the land and enjoy fresh, high-quality foods from our farm and beyond,” Hannah and Daniel said in a press release.

While the farm has been selling products from its online store for years, this stand is its first brick-and-mortar location.

Employee Charlee Bell, left, talks to a fellow employee as employee Lilly Fryer, right, works on paperwork inside Ballerina Farm’s new farm stand in Kamas on Thursday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Ballerina Farm Stand is located in Kamas, Summit County, just south of Ballerina Farm proper. Despite its small size, the stand stocks all of the farm’s most popular food products, including their signature protein powder, organic flour, sourdough starter kits, frozen baked goods and frozen meat.

Ballerina Farm has also announced a flagship market, Ballerina Farm Store, which will be coming soon to Midway, in nearby Wasatch County. The store will stock all their products alongside local and small-batch items curated from around the world.

The Ballerina Farm Stand is notable for being the only location where the farm sells its raw milk.

“Sharing the raw milk from our dairy is something we’ve been dreaming of since starting Ballerina Farm in 2017,” the Neelemans said.

Employee Lilly Fryer carries herbs for a customer at Ballerina Farm’s new farm stand in Kamas on Thursday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The raw milk is bottled with a tag that states, “Raw milk no matter how carefully produced can be unsafe.” According to the CDC, raw milk can be a source of germs and foodborne illness.

“While good practices on farms can reduce contamination, they cannot guarantee safety from harmful germs,” the CDC’s website states.

According to an infographic shared on the Ballerina Farm Store’s Instagram page, the raw milk is A2 certified, which means those with dairy sensitivities may find it easier to digest.

“A2 milk comes from cows that genetically produce the A2 protein, instead of the A1 protein,” the post reads. “At Ballerina Farm, our herd is comprised of only A2 certified cows, allowing more people to enjoy dairy again.”

The Ballerina Farm stand is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.