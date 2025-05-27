Passengers retrieve their bags at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

KEY POINTS Starting Wednesday, Southwest will no longer be offering free checked bags to all its passengers.

This is just one of multiple new changes made to help increase the company's profits.

Also starting on Wednesday, the airline will implement an expiration date on its flight credits.

For decades, Southwest Airlines has been known for the fact that all its passengers get two free checked bags, but starting Wednesday, that will no longer be the case.

Southwest’s offering of checked bags without a fee has been a staple of the airline and has differentiated the company from its rivals. Until now, Southwest was the only major airline in the U.S. that allowed passengers to check two bags with no extra cost.

The airline had built years of advertising campaigns around its passengers’ ability to check up to two bags for free.

The change was first announced in March, and is just one of a number of recent changes made by the airline in an effort to increase revenue and cut costs, according to The New York Times.

How much will it cost to check a bag on Southwest?

According to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Southwest said that starting on Wednesday, checking one bag will cost $35 and a second bag will be $45. These fees are in line with other major airlines in the U.S., which on average charge between $35 and $45 for the first checked bag.

The checked bag fees will apply to any tickets booked starting on May 28 for Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus and Anytime fares.

Free checked bags will still be available for some people. Passengers who have reached the top tier of the Rapid Rewards loyalty program or booked a Business Select ticket will receive a credit for two checked bags, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Passengers who have A-List status with the airline or have a Southwest Airlines credit card will receive a credit for one checked bag.

How many flights does Southwest have out of Salt Lake City?

Southwest is one of the major airlines that flies out of Salt Lake City International Airport on a daily basis.

Each day, there is an average of 29 Southwest flights out of the airport, according to the airport’s website. This is the third-highest number of daily domestic flights for an airline out of Salt Lake City, after Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines.

Southwest’s most common destinations out of Salt Lake City are Denver with six daily flights, Phoenix with five and Las Vegas with four.

What other recent changes have been made by the airline?

The addition of fees for checked bags is just one of a number of changes recently announced by Southwest Airlines.

Also starting on Wednesday, all Southwest flight credits will have an expiration date. Before now, all flight credits through the airline were limitless, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Any credits issued before May 28 will be exempt from the new policy. Depending on the ticket purchased, expiration ranges from six to 12 months.

Another policy that will take effect on Wednesday is the airline will start requiring passengers to have their portable chargers in plain sight while in use, according to The Associated Press. This is due to concerns about the growing number of lithium-ion battery fires.

The airline also announced last year that it will be getting rid of the open-boarding system that it has used for over 50 years, per the AP. It will begin to implement assigned seating on its flights starting in 2026.

It will also begin offering more legroom at an extra cost and will begin having red-eye flights.