The Utah Mammoth's Logan Drooly is pictured on the team's X account Thursday June 5, 2025. Logan is the team's "representative in the 2025 Stanley Pup — a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs," according to the post.

KEY POINTS The NHL is holding its second annual Stanley Pup event, designed to promote animal adoption.

During the event, 32 NHL teams will each be represented by a puppy, with most available for adoption.

This year's Stanley Pup includes celebrities and NHL players participating, introducing their teams' puppies.

The event, held during Stanley Cup Final, falls under the expanded category of “alternative sport” animal-inclusive events.

If you’ve ever wondered if a group of 32 puppies would be any good at playing ice hockey, the NHL will be giving you the answer this week.

The NHL Stanley Cup Final series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers started this week, and the league will also hold its second annual “Stanley Pup,” featuring, you guessed it, a group of puppies.

The Stanley Pup is a “a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs.”

“We were thrilled with the success of the first-ever ‘Stanley Pup’ in 2024 and because of the amazing response from audiences watching at home, the NHL is excited to bring it back this season with even more rescue dogs,” said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s president of content and events, per Forbes.

During this year’s event, all 32 NHL teams, including the Utah Mammoth, will be represented by a puppy, and most of them will be available for adoption. The featured puppies will be “showing their canine skills on ice,” per USA Today.

Each of the animals have been given a name based on one of the players on their team. This year’s “players” include Sidney Pawsby, Dustin Woof, Filip Fursburg and Dylan Barkin.

This weekend’s event will also include celebrity appearances from Tim Allen, Nikki Glaser, Jamie Lee Curtis, George Lopez and more, according to ESPN.

A number of NHL players will be introducing their teams’ puppies. These players include Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tyler Toffoli of the San Jose Sharks and Alexander Kerfoot with the Utah Mammoth.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization, will be providing the dogs for the competition through their shelter partners across the country.

“We love being able to support great causes and knowing that even more participating dogs will find permanent homes this year is very fulfilling for the league,” Mayer said, according to Forbes.

“We can’t wait to see what fun this year’s friendly competition brings as the ‘players’ hit the Stanley Pup rink.”

Meet Logan Drooly of the Utah Mammoth

Representing the Utah Mammoth in the 2025 Stanley Pup is Logan Drooly, a 14-week-old husky and shepherd Mix. Logan Drooly is named for Mammoth player Logan Cooley.

Logan Drooly is from the Brandywine Valley SPCA rescue in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

How to watch the ‘Stanley Pup’

The second annual Stanley Pup will premiere on Friday at 3:30 p.m. MDT on TruTV. It will also air on NHL Network at 5 p.m. MDT on Sunday.

‘Stanley Pup’ one of many sports-adjacent events

The most well known event of this type is the Puppy Bowl, which airs each year on Super Bowl Sunday. The Puppy Bowl first started in 2005 and features adoptable puppies that play on a football field.

“For two decades, the popular alternative to the NFL’s Super Bowl has spread awareness of the millions of pets in the U.S. that need adoption,” per NPR.

Another event that takes place on Super Bowl Sunday is the Great American Rescue Bowl, which features dogs and cats.

“This showcase for adorable kittens, puppies, cats and dogs is a proven difference maker in helping pets find their forever home,” according to Great American Family.