A biker rides on the trail in Park City on July 18, 2024. The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on trail and road improvements along U.S. 40 in Wasatch and Summit counties.

PARK CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on trail and road improvements along U.S. 40 in Wasatch and Summit counties.

The improvements are aimed at addressing increased transportation volumes, further connecting the regional trail network and improving safety for trail crossings.

UDOT is conducting an environmental study on connecting the Phoston Spur Trail and a segment of the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail. The study aims to improve “multimodal, regional and transportation connections across the state,” the agency said.

While the gravel trail network is already well-utilized in the area, proposed trail improvements include paving existing trails and adding new paths to further connect the trail system. The study will also look into trail overpasses to increase safety for users, as there are multiple major road crossings in the trail system.

“Additional trail connections could provide a higher degree of separation from roadways and a better level of comfort for users,” UDOT said.

The trail study is one of 19 pilot projects by the Utah Trail Network program, which prioritizes transportation needs for nonmotorized users such as bikers and pedestrians. Through these projects, UDOT hopes to construct and operate a network of paved trails throughout the whole state to connect Utahns to their destinations.

The trails also have the potential to connect people with local and regional transit stops for Park City Transit and High Valley Transit.

The Utah Department of Transportation is looking into trail improvements and how to increase trail connectivity in the Phoston Spur Trail area of Summit County. | UDOT

“We want to be good stewards and attentive listeners, so that we can understand this area’s unique trail and connectivity needs,” UDOT project manager Eduardo Miranda said.

In the same area, UDOT is conducting a U.S. 40 Corridor study to identify long-term solutions for traffic on the highway and improve the local network of routes reaching from I-80 to south of Jordanelle Reservoir.

U.S. 40 is a “key route” in connecting the Wasatch Back to eastern Utah and the Wasatch Front, UDOT regional planning manager Geoff Dupaix said.

The corridor study is taking a “holistic” look at U.S. 40 to see what improvements are needed to maintain mobility for the region and improve local connections for drivers, transit riders and trail users, he added. The agency will also look into potential wildlife crossings.

Traffic volumes along U.S. 40 are projected to almost double in the next 25 years due to a massive increase in households in both Wasatch and Summit counties and large-scale developments that will bring employment and recreation opportunities to the area, UDOT said.

“Those (development) decisions that are being made have a direct impact on how U.S. 40 will function in the future. It’s not just the corridor or the communities right along the corridor, we have to take that broader look ... for communities that will be needing to use U.S. 40 for regional connections as well,” Dupaix said.

The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on trail and road improvements along U.S. 40 in Wasatch and Summit counties. | UDOT

A significant number of trips taken on U.S. 40 between state Route 248 and I-80 are locals traveling just three miles or less. The lack of alternative local connections and routes in the area is a key point UDOT wants to address to lessen the traffic burden on U.S. 40, Dupaix said.

“It’s important to identify potential solutions that enhance connections for all travel modes now so we can incorporate them into our long-term planning efforts,” Dupaix said.

This study will allow UDOT to add potential solutions to the agency’s long-range transportation plan for the area.

“Now is the perfect time to take a look at this corridor, so those changes could be, potentially be added into the long-range plan. That opens doors to use some tools for further analysis or to look at ways to figure out how we can fund the projects. All to make sure we can keep people moving in that part of Summit and Wasatch County,” he said.

Information on the two environmental studies was presented at an open house on Tuesday in Park City. All information presented at the meeting is available on UDOT’s website and the public can comment on the study through June 17 by emailing us40area@utah.gov.

The comment period deadline “doesn’t mean we will stop taking comments. It just means we can move on to some of these next phases of full studies ... so we can then start looking at some of these options and figuring out what potential options are viable for both studies,” Dupaix said.

Both study teams will work on developing conceptual designs and recommend solutions for as early as the end of 2025, UDOT said.