Attendees cheer during a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City.

Amid the excitement of being awarded the 2034 Winter Games nearly a year ago, Utahns found out there’d been a last-minute addition to the host contract signed with the International Olympic Committee.

The new termination clause allowed the IOC to take back the Winter Games if “the supreme authority of the World Anti Doping Agency in the fight against doping is not fully respected or if the application of the World Anti-Doping Code is hindered or undermined” by the United States.

The ongoing friction between the World Anti Doping Agency, known as WADA, and its U.S. counterpart that led to the new contract language was the subject of a hearing Tuesday by a subcommittee of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The hearing focused on a 2021 WADA decision to allow Chinese swimmers who’d tested positive for a banned substance to compete that was first reported by The New York Times in April 2024 and led to an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

It was that investigation, which included a subpoena to testify delivered to a Switzerland-based international swimming official by U.S. authorities, that sparked a call by sports officials around the world for assurances from Utah’s Olympic bidders ahead of the IOC’s July 24, 2024 vote.

Karl Stoss, Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games chair, speaks before Salt Lake City was named Olympics host again as the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. | David Jackson, Park Record

Two Republican senators spoke out Tuesday about the resulting contract change, echoing comments previously made by members of Congress about the behind-the-scenes pressure put on Utah as well as U.S. Olympic officials.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at the start of the hearing that the IOC, “likely in cooperation with WADA, took an unprecedented move to demand that Utah officials sign a contract to recognize ‘the supreme authority of the WADA’ in order to host the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.”

Cruz then called it “shocking” that WADA “appears to have made unfair demands of a United States city to stymie legitimate federal investigations into its role in the swimmer doping scandal.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., used the word “disturbing” to describe what she said was “WADA’s effort to use our own Olympic bid as leverage” in response to U.S. concerns about WADA’s handling of the Chinese swimmers situation.

“WADA and the IOC threatened our country’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City,” Blackburn said, referring to “reports of secretive contract arrangements and backroom deals between WADA, the IOC and parties connected to Salt Lake City’s bid.”

The story of how the contract changes came about was first reported by the Deseret News the same day the bid was awarded by the IOC in July 2024. Last December, The New York Times published its own story about the “dramatic power play” by Olympic officials.

Blackburn later asked the head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, “Why do you think WADA thought they could intimidate the U.S. and U.S. Olympic committee and the Salt Lake City officials? And why was there capitulation?”

Tygart responded there was the “perception the IOC leveraged the giving of the Olympic Games in exchange for us bowing down, as Sen. Cruz mentioned, to the supreme authority of WADA. Those shouldn’t be co-mingled whatsoever.”

But Tygart went on to say he has been assured by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee that “it’s meaningless. There was no quid pro quo in their mind.”

The leader of Utah’s bid and now the president of the 2034 Winter Games organizing committee, Fraser Bullock, told the Deseret News that the new contract language “imposed no additional obligations,” since the contract already required support for the World Anti Doping Code.

Fraser Bullock attends a press conference where it was announced that he would serve as executive chair and president of the board, involved in operations in addition to oversight, and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson would run the day-to-day operations of the 2034 Winter Games, in the Gold room of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We remain fully confident in hosting the 2034 Games,” Bullock said.

Utah Sen. John Curtis spoke at the hearing about the success of Utah’s first Olympics, the 2002 Winter Games.

“Imagine our pride in hosting the 2034 Games. To us, building on that legacy that we had in 2002 is just really important,” the Republican senator said, adding that Utahns want the 2034 Games “to be the cleanest Olympics in the history of the Olympics.”