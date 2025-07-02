Marie Osmond speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Marie Osmond has high praise for Utah and its people.

On Tuesday, on the steps of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, the performer and philanthropist said she was “honored” to represent the state in the kickoff event for America250, which marks the beginning of a yearlong celebration leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“I love Utah. I love Utah’s people,” Osmond, a Utah native, told the crowd of a couple hundred people gathered around the Capitol steps early Tuesday.

“Utah’s beauty is breathtaking, but it’s the people who make it truly special. Utahns love families deeply, and that love extends outward, building strong, close-knit communities,” Osmond continued. “Our communities helped raise my kids, from teachers who helped them learn, to church leaders and coaches who taught them values and hard work, to friends and neighbors who extended friendship.”

Osmond grew up in Utah and raised her own eight children in the Beehive State. The entertainer was selected to conduct the kickoff event because she is a “quintessential Utahn” and “represents the values of Utah,” said Nicole Handy, director of America250 Utah.

The America250 Utah initiative created several programs with opportunities for Utahns to get involved and serve their neighbors. These programs focus on education, engagement and creating unity in Utah communities.

The One Voice Children’s Choir performs at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

After the public event, during a conversation with the Deseret News, Osmond said she is looking forward to the volunteer efforts associated with the America250 and hopes it will encourage Utahns to “be united, even in our differences.”

Osmond has served her community for over four decades. In 1983, she co-founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that raises money for children’s medical care across North America.

She enjoyed playing a service role in America250 by helping present at Tuesday’s kickoff event.

“We can all make a difference,” Osmond said. “I’m excited.”

“Utah really is an amazing state. Our volunteerism is off the charts compared to most states,” she added. “I know it’s the people — it’s like I said — we’re very family oriented, very community oriented and service oriented. So it was fun to be able to say those things today. And I’m very proud to be a Utahn.”

Osmond says she is a ‘fan’ of the military

While addressing the crowd gathered outside the Capitol, Osmond said the America250 Utah initiative will honor veterans and current members of the U.S. military.

As Utahns, “we hold a deep respect and gratitude for our veterans and military service members,” Osmond said.

Several military service members were incorporated into the kickoff celebration. A joint military color guard — with members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps — helped lead the group in a Pledge of Allegiance.

The 23rd Army Band played for the crowd, and a United States Air Force KC-135R flew over the Capitol, marking the start of the kickoff event.

The 23rd Army Band plays at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“I loved that the military (band) was playing,“ Osmond said. ”I am such a fan.”

Following the public ceremony, Osmond became emotional detailing her personal connection to the U.S. military during her conversation with the Deseret News inside the Capitol building.

Osmond’s father, George Osmond, served in the Army during World War II. Her brother, Alan Osmond, served in the National Guard.

Alan Osmond also created Stadium of Fire, one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the U.S. Stadium of Fire traditionally involves the military in its celebration, such as Air Force flyovers, performances from the Color Guard and tributes.

“I’ve seen what these families go through. I see their sacrifice,” Osmond said. “People need to understand what they go through, because they deserve our respect.

“They give up so much for the word freedom that we enjoy. ... I love them and I honor them. So really, today, I was there for them too, because they deserve that. Especially with all this going on, we should be very grateful.”

Osmond prefers music over politics

Osmond introduced Gov. Spencer Cox to the crowd on Tuesday as her “long-lost cousin.” She is loosely related to the governor through her nephew, Travis Osmond, who is married to the sister of first lady Abby Cox.

Gov. Cox encouraged Utahns to embody a “new era of patriotism” in America. He said he believes Utahns can “show the rest of the country what patriotism really means,” noting that “there is nothing more un-American than hating our fellow Americans.”

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

When asked about the governor’s sentiments during the event, and if she had any advice on how to create unity among Americans, Osmond said she would prefer to “slide down into a vat of rubbing alcohol on razor blades than talk politics.”

Osmond added that she thinks it would be “wonderful” if communities could become “more tolerant and compassionate towards other people’s views on things.”

She applauded the One Voice Children’s Choir on its performance at the event, saying she was “touched” by the performers’ voices. The choir sang multiple numbers, including a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

“I think music is very healing,” she added. Music “helps you feel words more powerfully.”

“I love music because sometimes you can sing things better than you can say them,” Osmond said. " I think that it touches people’s hearts in different ways."