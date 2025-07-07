People participate in a line dancing class taught by Bonnie Heath, front, at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

After arriving early, Mary Walter chatted with friends as she slipped on her dancing shoes ahead of the weekly line dancing class at the Murray Senior Recreation Center.

As more people arrived for the class, they greeted friends and began to catch up until the class instructor, Bonnie Heath, called the class to the dance floor in the center’s cafeteria.

When the class started, Heath took to the stage at the front of the room with her microphone strapped around her head.

But even though the class began in earnest, the socializing kept right on going.

“The socialization piece and the exercise piece, they’re equal,” program director Maureen “Mo” Gallagher said after a recent class.

Throughout the class time, Heath would announce the next dance, leading the group through the steps without music before they all danced together to the music.

As the group danced to each song, Heath could be heard calling out the steps from her position on stage.

Around 25 people were in attendance on Tuesday, with each participant wearing different types of shoes, including cowboy boots, tennis shoes and dance shoes. Some people just danced in their socks.

As they danced, the sounds of shoes tapping and heels clicking with each step added to the music that filled the room.

There are typically around 30 people registered for the class each month.

While all the attendees were doing the same dance, they each added their own personal flair to the steps, whether that was adding in an extra spin or pairing hand movements with the steps.

“I just love dancing. I love the music. And you just forget all your cares, all your worries and just dance,” said Linda Wood.

Linda Wood, left, and Roland Wood, off camera, participate in a line dancing class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The center holds two different line dancing classes each Tuesday; a beginning class for those who want to learn the different steps before eventually graduating to the advanced class.

“I tell them they need to stick with it at least six weeks until they know if they really like it, because it’s really easy to drop out after the first couple of weeks. ... It takes a good six weeks for you to really start feeling comfortable and think, ‘Oh, I think I can do this,’” Heath said.

Line dancing exercises your mind and body

“Line dancing is physical, mental and social, and more people should do it,” said 87-year-old Carol Perry, who has been line dancing for 37 years.

Line dancing is “what’s keeping me alive,” she said with a smile.

Walter said that she was really surprised by the workout that she gets while line dancing.

“I’m telling you, at the end of it, we are sweating,” she said.

Heath agreed that line dancing provides good aerobic exercise.

Bonnie Heath teaches a line dancing class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Other participants said line dancing exercises their mind as well as their body, because they have to remember each of the steps.

“You have to remember and know what you’re doing next with your feet, and have to send that message to them and say, ‘Now you have to do such and such,’” Walter said.

Heath said she started line dancing after she retired and has been doing it for 18 years because she finds it to be a very enjoyable exercise. She shared that when she first retired, she would go on walks every day for exercise, but she could barely get herself to do it.

“As soon as I start line dancing, I just don’t have to think about it. I just look forward to every day to get up. I dance most days a week, and it’s just been the perfect exercise for me,” Heath said.

Along with it being a great exercise, both physically and mentally, Heath said it is also “just good for your psychological health because the music is wonderful.”

This line dancing class brings plenty of social benefits

As program coordinator at the recreation center, Gallagher shared that oftentimes after the line dance class ends, many of the participants will stay behind, chatting with one another for up to an hour and a half.

Cathy Bonifay participates in a line dancing class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Walter shared that she first attended the class in Murray in September and was greeted with a warm welcome.

“They are so nice to me,” Walter said

Perry said that aside from the dancing itself, she enjoys the class because she gets to meet and socialize with a lot of different people.

She added that the socialization aspect also helps motivate her to go to the class. “You feel responsible because people are counting on you to show up,” Perry said.

The Murray Senior Recreation Center provides a variety of other exercise classes such as tai chi, yoga and spin classes. Other activities include a ceramics class, bingo and a craft group, as well as weekly social dances.

Gallagher said that when people attend activities like the line dancing class, it “gives them a purpose.”

“It empowers,” she added. “They don’t have that at home with TV, you know. I mean, this is a group vibe with a lot of positive stuff.”