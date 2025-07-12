A view of the Deer Creek Fire on Saturday. The fire has grown to 7,200 acres, with five structures destroyed and 10 damaged.

The Deer Creek Fire has grown to 7,200 acres, with five structures destroyed and 10 others damaged on Saturday.

The fire started Thursday on private property in the La Sal area — a small community located between Moab and Monticello — quickly growing in size. Fire behavior has been erratic over the past couple of days, with shifting winds pushing flames into forested areas, according to a Saturday update from state fire officials at Utah Fire Info.

Evacuations remain in effect for residents within 5 miles of the wildfire, or from Upper 2 Mile Road to the Utah-Colorado border, according to the update. The fire remains 0% contained Saturday afternoon, with teams focusing on protecting structures, fire officials said.

#DeerCreekFire Update:

Crews continue working as shifting winds push the fire into forested areas. Structure protection remains a priority. GBIMT4 takes command tomorrow.



7,200+ acres

0% containment

Evacuations & closures remain in place. Read below for more info. #ffslkmg pic.twitter.com/hGjeF9ouqO — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 12, 2025

A briefing was held Saturday morning with a Great Basin Incident Management Team, which will assume command on Sunday, the update states. Fire acreage is expected to be updated again Friday evening, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Saturday.

This story will be updated.