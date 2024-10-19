Deseret News sportswriters, from left, Dick Harmon, Lee Benson and Dave McCann reflect on the 1984 BYU football team's remarkable march to the national title in Deseret News video.

During a storybook football game that featured a last-second victory over Oklahoma State and allowed the cougars to remain unbeaten with a 7-0 record — similar to games played during the school’s historic march to a national title 40 years ago — BYU honored players from the university’s 1984 national championship football team. Standing with his former teammates, Robbie Bosco lit the Y during Friday night’s pre-game ceremonies.

Forty years ago, Bosco and his teammates were second to none. Now, four-decades later, Deseret News sportswriters Lee Benson, Dick Harmon and Dave McCann reflect on their remarkable march to the nation’s top spot.

In this Deseret News video, titled “A Revolution,” Benson, Harmon and McCann join in a roundtable discussion to share memories, musings and never-before-told stories of BYU’s rise.

“They were passing close to 50 out of 80 plays a game,” said Benson. “And it was something no one had ever seen.”

The statistics BYU’s teams under LaVell Edwards were putting up “were just nuts,” said Harmon.

