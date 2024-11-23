University of Utah President Taylor Randall is the third generation in his family to work as part of the university community in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“One of the things we’ve loved the most about the University of Utah is the diversity of opinions, but particularly, religious opinions,” he says.

In this Deseret News video, titled “Fantastic discourse,” Randall says universities need to create platforms for discussion.

“We actually assume the best in the people that we’re talking to — that they are here for learning, understanding and trying to get to know the views of others,” Randall says. “Our future is so bright, and we’re building a society that is durable, that is sustainable, that is running at the large questions of society and culture rather than away from them.”