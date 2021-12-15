BYU Cougars football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Cougars. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Zion Allen

DB — Manteca (Stockton, California)

6-1, 150

A late add to BYU’s class, Allen was offered a scholarship on Jan. 29 and then officially signed on National Signing Day.

Korbyn Green

DB — Owasso (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

6-0, 175

Green was a late add to this recruiting class for BYU, as he announced his commitment to the program the day before Signing Day.

Nate Gillis

DB — Steele Canyon (San Diego, California)

6-1, 174

Gillis came into the picture for BYU late in the recruiting process, as he visited the campus and was offered a scholarship the weekend before Signing Day and committed the day before.

Lisala Tai

OL — Snow College (Ephraim)

6-7, 336

Landing Tai on Signing Day was a very big get for the Cougars both literally and figuratively.

Tai had signed with BYU all the way back as part of the 2016 recruiting class, but then after serving a church mission, he went to Snow College, where he became a highly sought-after prospect around the country.

Zoom Esplin

DE — La Costa Canyon (Encinitas, California)

6-8, 250

Esplin is the definition of an under-the-radar prospect, as neither 247 Sports nor Rivals have information on him.

That said, surely the Cougars are gambling that with his sheer size, he can turn into a productive player.

ILB — Corner Canyon (Draper)

6-2, 195

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Ranked the No. 23rd-best prospect in Utah, Wilson has picked up where his brothers Zach and Josh Wilson left off. As a junior last season, Wilson racked up 133 tackles and a half sack for the 6A state champion Chargers. Wilson’s tackles were the second-most recorded by any Corner Canyon player, behind only Harrison Taggart.

As a senior, Wilson was less prolific for the 6A runner-ups, recording 47 tackles, a sack, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

DL — Rigby (Rigby, Idaho)

6-6, 290

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Ranked the 4th-best prospect in Idaho and 194th-best defensive lineman in the country, Togiai chose the Cougars over offers from Nebraska and Utah.

Per 247 Sports, Togiai is being recruited to play offensive line — he has played both on sides of the ball in high school — despite playing primarily on defense for Rigby. Togiai was the fourth lineman to commit to BYU for the 2022 class.

ATH — Wasatch (Heber City)

6-3, 200

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Considered the 14th-best overall recruit in the state of Utah and the 81st-best athlete in the country, Kalama has played both wide receiver and safety for Wasatch. In his two years in Heber City, Kalama was one of the Wasps’ most important and explosive offensive playmakers and as a senior he tallied 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, where he might be even better, Kalama racked up 42 tackles and two sacks.

S — Alta (Sandy)

6-3, 170

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The younger brother of two Cougar defenders, Jackson and Isaiah (who just finished his BYU career), Maika has been a key player for the Alta Hawks since he stepped foot on campus. As a junior last season — despite suffering a broken collarbone that forced him to miss the majority of the season — Kaufusi totaled seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown while playing wide receiver and added eight tackles as a safety. As a senior, he had 25 receptions for 622 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also racking up 29 tackles and a sack.

ATH — West (Salt Lake City)

6-3, 195

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 47th-best player in the state of Utah, Kinikini chose the Cougars over an offer from Weber State. As a junior last season, Kinikini played on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had one reception for 39 yards and a touchdown and also recorded one carry for 10 yards. Defensively, Kinikini tallied three tackles, two against Woods Cross and another against American Fork.

This season, Kinikini played primarily on defense and recorded 27 tackles, one of 11 Panthers to break the 20-tackle barrier.

OL — Orem (Orem)

6-4, 285

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The 26th-best player in Utah, per 247 Sports Composite rating, and the 84th-best offensive line prospect in the country, Soifua chose the Cougars over offers from Hawaii, Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Florida Atlantic, among others.

Soifua was an integral part of the Tigers’ 8-2 campaign that ended in a 5A state championship in 2020 and as a senior, he had seven tackles and two sacks.

ATH — Weber (Pleasant View)

6-0, 160

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The 29th-highest rated prospect in Utah — he is rated the 124th-best athlete in the country — DeVries chose the Cougars over offers from Colorado and Weber State (he has also received interest from UCLA and Nevada).

DeVries was a do everything kind of player for the Warriors.

As a junior, he hauled in 25 passes for 538 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 59.8 yards per game, while rushing for an additional 162 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, DeVries proved a ballhawk. recording 32 tackles and seven interceptions.

As a senior, DeVries was even better. He led the Warriors in receiving, with 66 catches for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 14.35 yards per reception. He also rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 9.95 yards a carry. He also tallied the second-highest tackle total on the team — 85 — and added five interceptions.

ATH — Pine View (St. George)

6-0, 170

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Rated the 11th-best prospect in Utah and the 59th-best athlete in the country, McKenzie was originally committed to Virginia, but decommited after Bronco Mendenhall resigned as the program’s head coach.

McKenzie holds offers from Cal, Air Force, Pittsburgh and Arizona, as well as Princeton.

Playing both sides of the ball, but known more for his defense at cornerback, McKenzie was one of Pine View’s key players. As a senior, he racked up 16 tackles and an interception on defense, while chipping in 253 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense.

For his career, McKenzie tallied 84 tackles and two interceptions, to go along with 298 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

DE — Weber (Ogden)

6-3, 220

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

One of the best recruits in the state of Utah — Moa is currently rated No. 4 behind only Devin Brown (USC commit), Lander Barton (Utah commit) and Carsen Ryan (UCLA commit) — Moa initially committed to Utah over offers from BYU and Utah State, not to mention a host of Power 5 schools.

He announced on Sept. 29, however, that he was reopening in recruitment and committed to BYU in the wake of the Cougars’ loss to Boise State on Oct. 9.

Rated the 40th-best defensive end in the country, Moa contributed on both sides of the ball for Weber as a junior. On offense, he recorded seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he contributed 17 tackles and a team-high three sacks.

As a senior, Moa racked up 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown.

WR — Corner Canyon (Draper)

6-1, 175

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

One of the premier playmakers on the top-ranked high school team in Utah, Hagen chose the Cougars over offers from more than 20 teams, including Power Five schools like Utah, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Stanford, to say nothing of Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown and Dartmouth.

Currently BYU’s top rated commit, Hagen hauled in 89 catches for 1,804 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. In his prep career, Hagen has recorded 201 receptions for 3,926 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Rated the fourth-best overall prospect in Utah and the 48th-best wide receiver in the country, Hagen committed to BYU on Sept. 30.

ATH — Bountiful (Bountiful)

6-5, 240

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Ostler chose the Cougars over an offer from UNLV and reported interest from Oregon State. He was offered on June 1 and committed on July 21.

As a junior last season, Ostler recorded eight tackles for the Redhawks, who went 7-5 overall and advanced to the second round of the 5A state tournament. This season, Ostler was even better, tallying 23 tackles and a sack.

Ostler was the ninth player from the state of Utah to commit to BYU as part of the 2022 class.

TE — Heritage Academy (Mesa, Arizona)

6-5, 245

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The seventh player to commit to BYU for 2022, Ross was offered by the Cougars on June 15 and committed on the same day.

Rated the 110th-best tight end in the country and 35th-best overall recruit out of Arizona, Ross was actually offered a scholarship by BYU defensive coaches, specifically defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, raising the possibility of a position change once he arrives in Provo. In addition to playing tight end, Ross also played defensive end.

WR — Pine View (St. George)

6-0, 170

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Originally committed to Virginia, McKenzie decommited after the resignation of Cavaliers’ head coach Bronco Mendenhall. In addition to BYU and Virginia, McKenzie had offers from Oregon, Pittsburgh, Duke, Arizona and San Diego State, among others.

Rated the 10th-best prospect in Utah and 79th-best wide receiver prospect in the country, McKenzie was a difference maker for Pine View.

As a senior this past season, he led the Panthers with 34 receptions for 814 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 23.94 yards per catch. In his career, McKenzie had 3,208 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

TE — Richfield (Richfield)

6-8, 240

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Offered by BYU on June 16, Chidester committed to the program the following day. Chidester has been a standout basketball player for the Wildcats, but after talking to BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and offensive line coach Darrell Funk, he elected to pursue a future in football, with all indications being that he could play in the trenches on either line or at tight end.

OL — Orem (Orem)

6-5, 317

★★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★★ — Rivals

The top rated recruit in Utah and the sixth highest rated offensive lineman in the country in the class of 2020, Suamataia signed with the Oregon Ducks and played in one game this season, Week 3 against Stony Brook. He was a four-year starter and four-time Utah 5A state champion and entered the transfer portal in late October before committing to the Cougars on Nov. 5.

ATH — American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona)

6-6, 200

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

A dual-sport athlete — he also plays basketball — Jones was offered by BYU on May 17 and committed just under a month later, on June 16. Rated the 34th-best recruit in Arizona by 247 Sports — he is also rated the 199th-best athlete in the country — Jones’ only offer, thus far, is courtesy of the Cougars.

Jones’ HUDL lists him as a defensive end, tight end and wide receiver.

At American Leadership Academy, Jones plays for former BYU quarterback Max Hall (offensive coordinator) and Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer (head coach).

OL — Pine View (St. George)

6-3, 305

★★★ – 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 25th-best prospect in Utah and the 82nd-best interior offensive lineman in the country, Falaniko chose the Cougars over offers from Colorado State, Fresno State and Hawaii, among others. BYU offered him on June 16 and he committed July 5. As a junior, Falaniko helped Pine View to a 12-2 record and a berth in the 4A state championship game, where the Panthers fell to Sky View 39-33. This season, Pine View finished 7-5 and lost to Dixie in the 4A semifinals.

ATH — Roy (Roy)

5-11, 175

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 40th-best prospect in Utah and the 158th-best athlete in the country, Kingston chose BYU over an offer from Air Force. Kingston was initially committed to the Falcons, but decommitted on Sept. 6, the same day he announced he’d chosen the Cougars.

Kingston has played wide receiver, running back, defensive back and quarterback for the Royals and as a senior he completed 77 of 131 pass attempts for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-high 1,129 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Noah Moeaki

OLB — American Fork (American Fork)

6-3, 205

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

A longtime Cougar commit — Moeaki pledged to BYU in April of 2019 — Moeaki chose BYU over Utah, Utah State, Air Force and San Diego State. Rated the eighth-best recruit in the state of Utah and the 49th-best outside linebacker in the country, Moeaki was a key contributor on the American Fork defense as a junior last season.

He finished the year with 36 tackles, sixth-most by any Caveman, and added a sack and an interception, as American Fork advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament.

As a senior, Moeaki was an impact player on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had 28 receptions for 422 yards six touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 44 tackles, a sack and an interception.