Utah Utes football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Justin Medlock

LB — Manvel (Missouri City, Texas)

6-0, 213

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Medlock, ranked the No. 75 prospect in Texas by 247 Sports, announced his decision to ink with Utah on National Signing Day. He had 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior.

QB — Murrieta Valley (Murrieta, California)

6-2, 195

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

The 39th-best quarterback prospect in the country and 53rd-best prospect out of California, Rose chose the Utes over offers from Northwestern, Arizona State, Boise State and Colorado, among others.

A pro-style quarterback, Rose played an abbreviated five-game junior season in 2020, but still managed to throw for 1,415 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception, while completing 69% of his pass attempts. The season before, he accounted for 3,087 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, to only four interceptions.

Rose is the second quarterback to commit to Utah as a member of the 2022 class, joining Clovis’ Nate Johnson.

WR — Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

5-8, 168

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Ranked the 28th-best recruit in Alabama and a top 100 wide receiver (95 nationally), Peppins committed to Utah on Nov. 23, 2021. Previously committed to Western Kentucky, Peppins has additional offers from the Hilltoppers, Middle Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay.

As a senior, Peppins racked up 1,110 receiving yards — his second season with 1,000-plus receiving yards — and had two 200 yard games, one of which included five touchdowns scored.

Per 247 Sports, Peppins is a multi-sport athlete, having run track and played basketball.

As a junior, he placed 10th at the Alabama Class 7A Indoor State Championship in the 60-meter dash (7.12).

WR — Wekiva (Apopka, Florida)

6-2, 190

★★★ — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

An unheralded recruit up to this point in the recruiting cycle, Reed’s only scholarship offer is from Utah. The Utes offered Reed on October 5 and he committed the following day.

Per HUDL, Reed has seen time on both sides of the ball, playing both wide receiver and free safety and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Reed is one of two wide receivers in Utah’s 2022 class and the second player from Florida to commit to the Utes.

Chase Kennedy

DL — The Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas, Texas)

6-3, 224

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Kennedy played as both an edge rusher and running back in high school and is rated the No. 11 edge rusher in Texas by 247 Sports. The Utes steal a recruit from Big 12 country who held offers from three Big 12 teams, including Oklahoma State, per 247 Sports.

TE/WR — Fishers (Indianapolis, Indiana)

6-5, 225

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Rated 22nd-best prospect out of Indiana in 2021, Morris committed to Syracuse coming out of high school, but entered the transfer portal after a single season, choosing to transfer to Utah.

As a high school senior, he had offers from Michigan, UCF, Boston College and Iowa State, in addition to Syracuse.

In an interview with 247 Sports, Morris explained his decision to transfer was largely the result of not being used in the way that had been explained to him during the recruitment process.

Ka’eo Akana

LB — Roosevelt (Honolulu, Hawaii)

6-3, 217

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

247 Sports lists Akana as the second-best prospect from Hawaii, and the edge rusher had 40.5 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior. He also held offers from other Pac-12 schools including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State, per 247 Sports.

ATH — Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls)

6-2, 180

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Considered the 2nd-best overall recruit in the 2022 class from Idaho and the 124th-best athlete in the country, Johnson committed to the Utes over offers from Washington State, Virginia and UNLV, among others.

Johnson has played on both sides of the ball in his high school career, at quarterback and defensive end, and according to his HUDL, runs a 4.4 second 40-yard dash.

Johnson took his official visit to Utah at the end of October and committed on Nov. 8.

Keith Olson

OL — Napavine (Napavine, Washington)

6-6, 305

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Olson was originally committed to USC, but decommitted last week after the Trojans’ head coaching hire of Lincoln Riley. Per Rivals, Oregon State was also in strong consideration for his services.

Dallas Vakalahi

DL — West (Salt Lake City)

6-2, 305

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Vakalahi has long been seen as likely to end up at Utah, but he was being courted by other Power Five programs and never publicly announced a decision. It was on Wednesday that the Utes made things official.

QB — Clovis (Clovis, California)

6-2, 183

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

A true dual-threat quarterback with offers from a host of teams — including, but not limited to Michigan, TCU, UCLA, ASU, Arizona and Oregon State — Johnson committed to the Utes on June 18. He was recently selected to be one of just 20 quarterbacks nationwide who will participate in the Elite11 Finals, a quarterback competition generally viewed as the best in the country.

Per 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman, speed is Johnson’s greatest attribute and arguably the main reason that he is rated the 51st-best quarterback prospect in the country and the 55th-best player out of California.

“He’s got a unique skill set, with arm strength and a quicker, consistent release and a smooth motion,” Huffman wrote. “He is boiling with upside and has all the natural physical tools to be a great quarterback.”

RB — Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Florida)

5-7, 195

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

Rated the 44th-best running back prospect in the country and the 77th-best overall prospect in the talent rich state of Florida, Glover committed to the Utes over offers from some of the nation’s best programs, including in-state powers Florida, Florida State and Miami.

In three seasons played at Lake Gibson, Glover has rushed for 4,023 yards and 54 touchdowns, averaging close to 130 yards per game. A multi-sport athlete , Glover also runs track and recorded a 11.33 second 100 meter dash as a junior and an 11.22 second 100 meter dash as a sophomore, per 247 Sports.

Glover was The Ledger All-County Big School Offensive Player of the Year last season, after rushing for 1,000-plus yards for the second consecutive year.

S — Auburndale (Auburndale, Florida)

6-1, 165

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Davis committed to Utah on Dec. 8, a week before the early signing period, choosing the Utes over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, USF and others.

A multi-sport athlete – he runs track and field and plays basketball — Davis is the second defensive back to commit to Utah for the 2022 class.

Per 247 Sports, he earned All-County honorable mention honors in track and field in 2020.

LB — Brighton (Salt Lake City)

6-4, 215

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

Younger brother of former Utes Cody Barton and Jackson Barton, Lander Barton is rated the second best recruit in Utah in the 2021 class, behind only Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown. Considered the 24th-best linebacker prospect in the country, Barton chose the Utes over offers from a host of Power 5 schools, including but not limited to Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Arizona State.

According to the Deseret News’ high school football statistical database, Barton racked up 122 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions his senior season, while also scoring two defensive touchdowns. Barton also played tight end for the Bengals and as a senior had 37 receptions for 416 yards and eight touchdowns.

ATH — Park City (Park City, Utah)

6-2, 225

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

A top 10 prospect in Utah (ranked No. 9), and the 37th-best athlete in the country, Tabaracci committed to the Utes on Nov. 19, 2021. The Miners’ star chose Utah over offers from USC, Notre Dame, Arizona and Air Force, among others.

Tabaracci was a do-everything type player for Park City as a senior. He had 174 receptions for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns, all team highs. He also carried the ball 23 times, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Tabaracci also dabbled on defense and recorded five tackles.

OT – Brighton (Salt Lake City)

6-7, 300

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

A target of multiple Power Five programs, including USC, Arizona State, Virginia, Minnesota and Oregon State, Knaak committed to the Utes on Dec. 6.

A multi-sport athlete — Knaak also wrestled for Brighton — Knaak was a high school teammate of highly touted Utah commit Lander Barton and helped the Bengals win eight games this past season and earn a berth in the 5A state tournament.

TE/FB — Cheney (Cheney, Washington)

6-3, 273

A two-star prospect coming out of high school, Kendall had an All-American career at the FCS level with Idaho, operating largely as a blocker as either a fullback or tight end.

Kendall was a two-time first-team Big Sky selection as a fullback for the Vandals, and he also earned Phil Steele third-team All-America honors during the FCS spring 2021 season.

Over the past four seasons, he scored five touchdowns — three receiving and two rushing — and caught 18 passes for 204 yards.

CB — Bethany (Bethany, Oklahoma)

6-1, 170

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

A one-time Texas Tech commit, Malaska announced his commitment to the Utes on Dec. 7, after an in-home visit with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

In high school, Malaska was known for his versatility, spending time at wider receiver and defensive back, as well as punter and kick returner.

A multi-sport athlete — he also runs track and has experience with soccer — Malaska has the size and athleticism to be a contributor in the Utes’ secondary.

Returned missionaries announced by the program