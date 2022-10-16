Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake’s season ends on penalties after 2-2 draw with Austin

By Associated Press
Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) scores a goal on a free kick against goalkeeper Zac MacMath, third from left, during the second half an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Michael Thomas, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver stopped two tries in penalty time, a third one sailed high over the crossbar, and Austin advanced past Real Salt Lake 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Austin, the second seed in the Western Conference, was victorious in its first playoff appearance and advanced to face either No. 3 Dallas or No. 6 Minnesota in the conference semifinals. Dallas and Minnesota play on Monday.

Austin rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, tying the score on a pair of goals by Sebastián Driussi, who also scored in the penalties. Diego Fagúndez and Emiliano Rigoni also scored as Austin went 3-for-3 against RSL’s Zac MacMath.

RSL took an early 2-0 lead when Sergio Córdova scored in the third minute and added a penalty kick in the 15th. Driussi, who scored 22 goals in the regular season, answered in the 31st minute and RSL went on to lead 2-1 at intermission.

Early in the second half, Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin drew the first red card of his career and RSL played a man short for 67 minutes. The man advantage led to a 38-11 advantage in shots for Austin, with 11 shots on goal to 4. MacMath made 9 saves. While RSL was down a man, MacMath only allowed Druissi’s game-tying penalty kick in the 94th minute.

Austin advances in the playoffs for the first time despite a late-season slump that resulted in only 4 wins in the final 16 matches and 1 win in the last 7 — a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

