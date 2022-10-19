High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Sky View, Richfield, Delta among big winners in key region showdowns

The Utes and Huskies traded points and sets all night long, as Hillcrest looked to pull off what would’ve been a significant upset in Region 7. But Uintah strung together points when it mattered most, winning 15-11 in the fifth set to improve to 8-2 in region play (good for second place behind Cedar Valley).

“Our team did great tonight. Like all teams we struggled at times, but the girls rallied together and fought back.”

— Uintah head coach Samara Robinson

In a matchup between two of Region 11’s premier teams, it was the Bobcats who edged out the win over Green Canyon — despite losing in the opening set. Melanie Hiatt led the way for Sky View, finishing with 13 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. The victory gave Sky View sole possession of second place in Region 11 with a 7-2 record.

“Tonight we played a fun competitive match. It is always fun to play our friends from a mile down the street. We respect them and always have a fun atmosphere when we play each other. So many long rallies and second and third efforts. We are excited for the competition at state.”

— Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen

It took five sets to seal the deal, but Wildcats officially secured a Region 12 title with a thrilling victory over Carbon Tuesday night. After falling down 2-1, Richfield rallied to take the final two sets and claim a 7-1 record in region play.

“In set 5, we committed less errors than they did and we were able to take advantage. (Carbon) is a good team...These kids have worked really hard at being good leaders. We really relied on them this season. A region title is always nice and shows them the work we have done is paying off.”

— Richfield head coach Cassy Moon

Jordyn Harvey had 13 kills, two blocks, 10 digs and one ace, Evalyn Chism had 30 assists, seven kills, eight digs, two aces and Claire Cook had seven kills five digs and one ace.

The Trojans remained undefeated in region play as it traveled to Ogden and beat it in straight sets Tuesday night. The Tigers challenged in each set — scoring over 20 points in all three — but Morgan proved it’s in a class of its own in Region 13.

“We played with a lot of energy and competed really well when we needed to. Ogden played well in the tough environment and gave us a good game.”

— Morgan head coach Liz Wiscombe

Trailing two sets to none, the Rabbits rallied together to win the match’s final three sets, securing a hard-earned comeback victory over Union. With the win, Delta clinched a share of the Region 14 title.

“Union is a good team and we came in knowing that it would be a battle. I’m so proud of our team and the heart that they showed tonight. It took some grit to fight back but they never gave up and they believed in each other.”

— Delta head coach Taylor Shipley

